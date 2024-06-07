Miami
Timeout

Cubatón Sandwich Shop

  Restaurants
  South Beach
  • Recommended
  1. Cubatón Sandwich Shop
    Photograph: James Jackman
  2. Cubatón Sandwich Shop
    Photograph: James Jackman
Time Out says

A New Jersey Jew moves to South Beach and opens a Cuban sandwich shop. This could be the start of a bad joke but, happily, it is not. After kicking off his culinary career in New York, David Reidenberg transplanted to Miami during the pandemic and eventually created Cubatón, a worthy homage to this town’s most famous dish.

The tiny shopfront a block off Española Way serves a tight menu of handhelds, from “The Classic” Cubano to pan con lechón and medianoche, all made with pork marinated in citrus-garlic mojo and slow-roasted for over 14 hours. Of course, the bubbly, 30-year-old Reidenberg has included a couple of his own new-wave creations, like a Cuban made with hot honey (delicious) and even a veggie option.

On the sweet side, pair the pan con timba (a pressed guava and queso sandwich like abuela would make) with an iced café bonbón, a double shot of Cuban-style espresso served over ice and topped with a homemade tres leches blend and a drizzle of sweetened condensed milk. The batidos (milkshakes) are seasonal, like this summer's pineapple and coconut flavor.

The shop itself is sunny and teal-hued in keeping with the Deco neighborhood. There’s a smattering of sidewalk seats and a small bench inside, so don’t plan to linger long. Luckily, all of the items pair perfectly with a day at the beach, just a short walk away.

Falyn Wood
Falyn Wood

Details

Address:
413 15th St
Miami Beach
33139
Contact:
View Website
Price:
$
Opening hours:
Daily 9am–6pm
