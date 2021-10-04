From its lofty location four floors up in Brickell City Centre, Est. 33 is a combination you’ve probably not seen before: brewery and Thai barbecue restaurant. The owner, Singha maker Boon Rawd Brewery Company Limited, named the place after the year of its founding in Bangkok, 1933. The mostly open-air spot looks down over the luxe shopping center and the city views behind it, and big bay doors bring the steady breeze from outside into the modern interior. Up-to-the-ceiling windows show off the shiny steel tanks where the house-made beers are brewed and also the kitchen, where the charcoal grills sit just behind the banquettes.

Head brewer Todd Space taught high school biology before finding his way to beer at Est. 33, where he’s got seven brews on tap. The beer is mostly on the lighter side both in color and flavor profiles, including a pale ale on the mellow side of hoppiness, a Thai golden lager reminiscent of ballpark brews and a summer wheat with a bit of citrus. Chef Sean Bernal’s food menu is an amalgamation of Asian influences, with more traditional dishes like pad Thai and lobster jungle curry alongside grilled meats and veggies that seem more like out of a robata concept. If a brewery + Thai restaurant concept doesn’t entice you, there’s always the location, looking down over the City Centre escalators and glittering shops and glass balconies, providing a parade of people watching.