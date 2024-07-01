This family-run Italian concept expanded from a casual pasta cafe to a full restaurant steps away in the historic MiMo District. The fact that the original spot still functions as a takeout and delivery-only storefront is a testament to just how good the pasta is here—and how well it travels for a quick and delicious meal at home. The larger restaurant is a welcome addition, though, as the simple menu of homemade pasta (plus a tight selection of antipasti and secondi) are complemented by friendly service and just enough ambiance to elevate a weeknight dinner with the family, friends or even a date. The portions and pricing are refreshingly fair, the beer and wine lists are small but solid and the desserts shouldn't be ignored, either. Our go-to's are the arugula salad, spicy rigatoni (arguably better than much more expensive options around town) and profiteroles.