  Restaurants | Italian
  price 2 of 4
  Miami
  • Recommended

Luna Pasta e Dolci

4 out of 5 stars
This family-run Italian concept expanded from a casual pasta cafe to a full restaurant steps away in the historic MiMo District. The fact that the original spot still functions as a takeout and delivery-only storefront is a testament to just how good the pasta is here—and how well it travels for a quick and delicious meal at home. The larger restaurant is a welcome addition, though, as the simple menu of homemade pasta (plus a tight selection of antipasti and secondi) are complemented by friendly service and just enough ambiance to elevate a weeknight dinner with the family, friends or even a date. The portions and pricing are refreshingly fair, the beer and wine lists are small but solid and the desserts shouldn't be ignored, either. Our go-to's are the arugula salad, spicy rigatoni (arguably better than much more expensive options around town) and profiteroles.

Address
6927 Biscayne Blvd
Miami
33138
Cross street:
at NE 69th St
Price:
$$
