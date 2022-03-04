Miami
Jatto Dippin Dots
Photograph: Courtesy Jattö/Antonella Re

Miami’s most unique, and also very delicious, dishes

We’ve scoured Miami for foods you won’t find in most places and made sure they’re also something worthy of your bravery.

Eric Barton
Written by
Eric Barton
You’ve probably seen those shows where some TV host travels the world, putting weird food in his mouth so that we can live vicariously through his pain. This list of unique Miami dishes is not that. What we have here are items that you won’t find on most menus—but they also wouldn’t win you points on Fear Factor. These are dishes that are abnormal, sure, but we’ve also found dishes that are otherwise delicious, worthy of your bravery, and probably soon to be the most-liked photo on your socials. We’re talking about a duck pressed in a vise that you just might be talking about for years afterward, a whole-roasted gator that’ll feel like a true Florida party, and pig ears you just might want on the side of every beer you drink for the rest of your days. Weird? Maybe. But delicious? Absolutely.

Most unique dishes in Miami

Pressed duck at Ariete
Photograph: Courtesy Ariete/Anto.Re

1. Pressed duck at Ariete

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • West Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

One of our favorite restaurants not just in Miami but ever, Ariete does something with a whole duck that might sound nuts. First, the roasted meat is sliced, which all sounds normal. But then a server rolls a cart tableside, where the duck’s innards are squeezed in a hand-cranked vise, the liquid that’s produced then reduced into an earthy and downright incredible sauce. The whole thing is served with sides like a bright salad and tamale, and suddenly what started out as odd and weird is just something amazing.

Whole-roasted gator at Kush Hialeah
Photograph: Virginia Gil

2. Whole-roasted gator at Kush Hialeah

  • Restaurants
  • Delis
  • Hialeah

Perhaps you’ve already had the damn good Florida alligator strips served up at Kush with Old Bay and cocktail sauce. This is not that. This is that times a thousand. This is an entire gator, head and tail and feet and all, curled up and stuffed into a Caja China, you know, those traditional Cuban-American barbecue boxes used to make lechón at Noche Buena. The folks at Kush cook up the whole gator during the kooky Kok Sh**t Bingo event and whenever else they feel like it. The gator is brined and basted in house-made honey mustard BBQ sauce, roasted, and hand-pulled. Vegetarians will go running at the site of it, but that just means more of a truly unique Florida dish for the rest of us.

Crispy pork ears at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink
Photograph: Courtesy Genuine Hospitality/Jackie Sayet

3. Crispy pork ears at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Design District
  • price 3 of 4

Grab a spot at the forever-packed bar, the only spot these pig ears are on offer at Michael’s Genuine, just as the late Anthony Bourdain did in an episode of The Layover. Braised and then fried, the strips of pig ears are crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle, finished with a squeeze of lime (to cut the richness) and a dash of chili seasoning.

Grasshopper tacos at Taquiza North Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Taquiza

4. Grasshopper tacos at Taquiza North Beach

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • North Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Look, yes, grasshoppers sitting on top of a blue corn tortilla with a sea of guac do look like your Taco Tuesday just got taken over by a swarm of locusts. They’re not pretty, admittedly, but then you take a bite and realize these crunchy little bugs are really just a vehicle for spice mix and texture, giving this trio of chapulines an addicting kick.

Shicken sandwich at Cote Miami
Photograph: Courtesy COTE Miami/Gary He

5. Shicken sandwich at Cote Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Design District

It looks like a big, glorious Mickey D’s Filet-o-Fish, a hunk of the deep-fried patty with a slice of Cheetos-colored cheese and a big fluffy bun. But oh wow is it something different. And better. And weird—in a way you’ll think is good (we think). The reason is hidden inside the patty, where shrimp and chicken are layered together before being battered. You might wonder why shrimp and chicken have been combined together, but it works. It’s downright great actually, and it’s likely you’ve had nothing like it.

Ant egg tacos at Bakan
Photograph: Courtesy Bakan

6. Ant egg tacos at Bakan

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Wynwood
  • price 3 of 4

Eating ant eggs is one of those things that might sound bizarre until you actually try them and discover they’re actually quite good. They’re done well here at Bakan too, sauteed with shallots and butter to bring out a nuttiness and undertone of citrus flavor in the escamoles. They’re served on blue-corn tortillas with guacamole, just as they do in Mexican markets.

Foie gras dippin dots at Jattö
Photograph: Courtesy Jattö/Antonella Re

7. Foie gras dippin dots at Jattö

Remember that freeze-dried ice cream that you just had to have after your third ride on Space Mountain? At his newest spot in Wynwood, Chef Henry Hané took that kitschy dessert and did something a bit nuts. He made Dippin Dots with foie gras, seasonal fruit, savory pastry cream, and sweet wine gelée. Just like the amusement park version, steam drifts up science-experiment style, and the dots melt away on your tongue, albeit with a far different end result.

9. Turtle chowder at Green Turtle Inn

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood

The only thing that’s changed about the turtle chowder recipe since it first went on offer in 1947 is that they’ve swapped out endangered sea turtle to farm-raised snapping turtles. Otherwise, this Florida Keys pit stop still dresses it up with sherry and dots the chowder with chicken-ish chunks of turtle.

