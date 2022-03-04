You’ve probably seen those shows where some TV host travels the world, putting weird food in his mouth so that we can live vicariously through his pain. This list of unique Miami dishes is not that. What we have here are items that you won’t find on most menus—but they also wouldn’t win you points on Fear Factor. These are dishes that are abnormal, sure, but we’ve also found dishes that are otherwise delicious, worthy of your bravery, and probably soon to be the most-liked photo on your socials. We’re talking about a duck pressed in a vise that you just might be talking about for years afterward, a whole-roasted gator that’ll feel like a true Florida party, and pig ears you just might want on the side of every beer you drink for the rest of your days. Weird? Maybe. But delicious? Absolutely.