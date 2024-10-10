Subscribe
  1. Sushi by Bou at Arlo Wynwood
    Photograph: Gabriel CuestaSushi by Bou at Arlo Wynwood
  2. Sushi by Bou at Arlo Wynwood
    Photograph: Courtesy Sushi by Bou
  3. Sushi by Bou at Arlo Wynwood
    Photograph: Gabriel Cuesta
  4. Sushi by Bou at Arlo Wynwood
    Photograph: Courtesy Sushi by Bou
  5. Sushi by Bou at Arlo Wynwood
    Photograph: Courtesy Sushi by Bou
  • Restaurants | Japanese
  • price 3 of 4
  • Wynwood

Sushi By Bou

Eric Barton
Written by Eric Barton
Contributor
Time Out says

For a time, Sushi by Bou operated in a memorable spot: from a six-seat counter set up in Gianni Versace’s former bedroom in his infamous Miami Beach mansion. With that temporary setup in the rearview mirror, New York’s Sushi by Bou opened the 13th location of its speakeasy-style omakase theme in the SLS Brickell. Now, you can find what's perhaps the restaurant's most "Miami" location to date inside the artsy boutique hotel Arlo Wynwood, complete with neon signage, graffiti artwork and a portrait of Miami's own 2 Live Crew and Trina aka The Baddest B*tch on the wall.

Sushi by Bou’s chefs hit all the notes that have made omakase popular, blowtorching their wagyu nigiri and handing guests single-servings of well-sourced sushi from an intimate, curtained-off counter that includes 14-seat seats, plus an eight-seat bar and cozy 14-seat lounge area where you'll also find fancy cocktails, imported sake and rare Japanese whiskeys. Choose between a 12-course, $65 experience or a 17-course, $125 experience—both of which breeze by for a sometimes-rushed but reliably delicious omakase experience. The restaurant is located inside the hotel's third-floor cocktail lounge, Higher Ground, so you can plan to grab a drink there before or after, too. 

Details

Address
Arlo Wynwood
2217 NW Miami Ct
Miami
33127
Opening hours:
Tue–Sun 5–11pm
