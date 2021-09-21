Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right Florida icon-chevron-right Miami icon-chevron-right Tigre

Restaurants, Argentinian Miami
Tigre Miami
Tigre Miami
Tigre Miami
Tigre Miami

Tucked away on Miami’s Little River, steps from the MiMo Historic District, this scenic waterfront restaurant and bar overlooks an active manatee sanctuary and fits right in among its Art Deco-era neighbors. Drawing inspiration from traditional Buenos Aires bistros or bodegones, Tigre’s co-founders Deborah de Corral (Chef), Eduardo Suarez (Developer/Designer) and Marcos Chantres (Food & Beverage Director) combine re-invented Argentinian classics with an attention to detail that few in this city manage to get right.

Expect a seasonal selection of vegetable-forward shared plates such as the excellent red prawn and nectarine tiradito (delicately poached red prawns sandwiched between juicy compressed nectarines in a bright aji amarillo-lime sauce) or the perfectly balanced Luna Roja (Chef’s take on a tuna tartare, served over a beet-strawberry-tomato gazpacho and topped with roasted macadamia nuts and aioli).

Mains are a bit more straightforward—among them a beautiful swordfish steak and a well-seasoned churrasco—and are best paired with a side (we enjoyed the garlicky charred broccolini). Flanked by layers of tropical foliage, the pastel-hued indoor-outdoor spaces exude understated, Old World glamor while the slow-moving river encourages a relaxed pace. Deserving of its own mention, the curvilinear wood and wicker interior bar bends over the dining room to create an inviting nook for enjoying Tigre’s menu of typical aperitifs and inventive specialty cocktails.

620 NE 78th St
Miami
33138
www.tigre.miami 305-456-9540
Wed–Sun 6–11pm
