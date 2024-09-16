Subscribe
  1. Torno Subito Miami
    Photograph: Cristian GonzalezI Tortellini at Torno Subito Miami
  2. Torno Subito Miami
    Photograph: Cristian GonzalezCocktail di gamberi at Torno Subito Miami
  3. Torno Subito Miami
    Photograph: Cristian GonzalezLast Sip Negroni at Torno Subito Miami
  • Restaurants | Italian
  • Downtown
Torno Subito

4 out of 5 stars

Torno Subito Miami by Chef Massimo Bottura is a deep dive into Euro-spec dining.

Eric Barton
Written by Eric Barton
Contributor
Time Out says

Up until recently, tasting menus in Miami offered something different from those of their European counterparts: recognizable dishes, generally not hidden under foams or emulsions, or served “deconstructed.” This was a good thing.

That changed in August when famed chef Massimo Bottura opened Torno Subito Miami, a place that serves Euro-spec dishes of dainty proteins, complicated sauces and ingredients that have been aged and barreled and prepared for days. At times, the dishes at Torno Subito present a challenge of figuring out what’s below all the complexity—but the discovery ends up making the experience feel more special.

Bottura is among the world’s most-awarded chefs. His Modena flagship carries three Michelin stars and spent years listed as the world’s best restaurant. Torno Subito Miami is the latest outpost of a concept he’s opened in Singapore and Dubai. Bottura brought chef Bernardo Paladini from Dubai to run the kitchen here, a strong choice considering that the restaurant earned a Michelin star while he was there. 

Paladini’s first restaurant in the U.S. drops onto the rooftop of downtown food hall Julia & Henry’s. Torno Subito’s separate entrance is outlined by a whimsical, Ferrari-red bumper leading to a mirrored elevator to the top floor. The space is intended to evoke the lively Italian Riviera, albeit one from the late ’80s. Every primary color makes an appearance, a postmodern Memphis Group fever dream. The vibe inside and out on the terrace is fun and never stuffy.

We went for the eight-course, $165 tasting menu with a $100 wine pairing that began by showing off their sourcing: a three-year aged parmesan and a luscious balsamic. Many of the dishes from there left me wondering what I just ate, like the “shrimp cocktail” concealed below a cumulonimbus of shrimp-head foam. 

Everything, though, has been done with the highest level of chef-y skill, exemplified in the depth of a langoustine risotto and a tiramisu under a chocolatey cracker that exclaims in gold lettering, “TIRAMISUBITO.”

This meal is one of the priciest in Miami—our bill topped $700. But dining at Torno Subito Miami is an adventure, diving into the imagination of one of the world’s best chefs. Dining here will be memorable, and what’s better than that?

Details

Address
Julia & Henry's
200 E Flagler St
Miami
33131
Price:
$$$$
