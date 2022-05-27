Miami
Whitmans Miami

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4
  • Recommended
  1. Whitmans Miami
    Photograph: Courtesy Whitmans Miami
  2. Whitmans NYC
    Photograph: Courtesy Whitmans NYC
Best known for its drippy Juicy Lucy burger, Whitmans serves up a real slice of Americana.

This is a restaurant that serves a lot of solid comfort food, but really it’s known for one thing: the Juicy Lucy. Born in flyover country, it’s a cheese-stuffed burger that moved to New York City when Whitmans opened there in 2010. Like any intelligent New Yorker, it then migrated to Miami in early 2022, when a Whitmans landed in the local’s section of South Beach on West Avenue. It sports a chic-diner vibe thanks to interior design firm Dekar, which laid the place out in a creamsicle-colored bullseye tile floor that keeps it from feeling too much like a hotel restaurant. A second, massive location is soon to follow in Wynwood.

It’s all good, and like the Walt Whitman-inspired name, a real slice of Americana.

At both of them, the headliner will always be a Juicy Lucy that breaks down like this: two short rib blend patties forged together with a hunk of pimento cheese in the center, a toupée of caramelized onions, a single layer of iceberg lettuce, a couple of tomato slices, pickles, special sauce and a hulking sesame seed bun that’ll make anyone wonder how the entire show is going to fit in a mouth, an Instagram photo, or maybe through a standard doorway.

One bite later and a whole lot of cheese is going to ooze—onto hands, the plate, and perhaps mudslide over to the next table. The Juicy Lucy is undoubtedly a thing someone in your group should order, but there’s more that’s worthy here, like the super-crispy fries blanketed in blue cheese and bacon crumbles, the tangy fried pickles, the brussels sprouts salad with feta, and a cheesesteak that leaves Philly behind with the addition of griddled onions. It’s all good, and like the Walt Whitman-inspired name, a real slice of Americana. But it’ll always be about that burger with cheese in the center, even if half of it ends up in your lap.

Eric Barton
Eric Barton

Details

Address:
959 West Ave
Suite 3
Miami
33139
Contact:
www.whitmansmiami.com
786-360-1363
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Mon, Tue 4–10pm, Wed, Thu noon–10pm, Fri noon–10:30pm, Sat 11:30am–10:30pm; Sun 11:30am–9pm
