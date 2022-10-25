Time Out says

Is there anything more low-key romantic than bonding over a classic Neapolitan pie and a warming bottle of red wine? We’d argue not, which is likely why two of Time Out Market Miami’s ingenious vendors, Larry Galper of PizzElla and Allegra Angelo of Vinya Wine, have decided to join forces for an epic, one-night-only singles pizza party. This frisky social hour has been lovingly designed for the hardcore pizza fan and the budding wine snob alike. You’ll learn how to make and sample three killer pizzas while sipping six sommelier-approved wines and canoodling (we hope!) with plenty of like-minded enthusiasts. We also heard there’ll be a few mystery games and a grand prize to giveaway. Who knows, maybe you’ll meet your pizza soulmate. Wine not?