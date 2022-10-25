Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Ultimate Singles Pizza Party at Time Out Market Miami

  • Sex and dating
  • Time Out Market Miami, South Beach
PizzElla at Time Out Market Miami
Photograph: Courtesy PizzElla at Time Out Market Miami
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Is there anything more low-key romantic than bonding over a classic Neapolitan pie and a warming bottle of red wine? We’d argue not, which is likely why two of Time Out Market Miami’s ingenious vendors, Larry Galper of PizzElla and Allegra Angelo of Vinya Wine, have decided to join forces for an epic, one-night-only singles pizza party. This frisky social hour has been lovingly designed for the hardcore pizza fan and the budding wine snob alike. You’ll learn how to make and sample three killer pizzas while sipping six sommelier-approved wines and canoodling (we hope!) with plenty of like-minded enthusiasts. We also heard there’ll be a few mystery games and a grand prize to giveaway. Who knows, maybe you’ll meet your pizza soulmate. Wine not?

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood

Details

Event website:
www.timeout.com/miami/time-out-market
Address:
Time Out Market Miami
1601 Drexel Ave
Miami
33139
Cross street:
at 16th St
Transport:
Bus 103, 120, 150; City of Miami Beach Trolley - SoBe Loop

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.