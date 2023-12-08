Time Out says

Our laidback, sandal-loving city gets the ultimate destination for comfort footwear as Birkenstock opens its first Miami location in the Design District. Debuting during Miami Art Week, the sleek shop is only the brand’s fifth store in the U.S., and it’s stocked with a full range of sandals, clogs, sneakers, shoes and boots for men, women and kids. Birkenstock Miami offers a selection of designer styles, including a limited-edition store exclusive in collaboration with Concepts, which sees the classic Arizona sandal boldly done with long-haired cowhide in four vibrant colors.

Photograph: Courtesy Birkenstock

Shoppers will appreciate the lush contemporary aesthetic, combining bits of tropical Miami with the neighborhood’s modern, design-forward aesthetic. High above the stylish, wooden displays and travertine floors, a massive living plant wall celebrates South Florida’s local flora. It all makes for a bright, breezy shopping experience in the heart of one of Miami’s top retail neighborhoods.