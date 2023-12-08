Miami
Timeout

Birkenstock

  Shopping
  Design District
  Birkenstock
  Birkenstock
Our laidback, sandal-loving city gets the ultimate destination for comfort footwear as Birkenstock opens its first Miami location in the Design District. Debuting during Miami Art Week, the sleek shop is only the brand’s fifth store in the U.S., and it’s stocked with a full range of sandals, clogs, sneakers, shoes and boots for men, women and kids. Birkenstock Miami offers a selection of designer styles, including a limited-edition store exclusive in collaboration with Concepts, which sees the classic Arizona sandal boldly done with long-haired cowhide in four vibrant colors. 

Birkenstock
Shoppers will appreciate the lush contemporary aesthetic, combining bits of tropical Miami with the neighborhood’s modern, design-forward aesthetic. High above the stylish, wooden displays and travertine floors, a massive living plant wall celebrates South Florida’s local flora. It all makes for a bright, breezy shopping experience in the heart of one of Miami’s top retail neighborhoods.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil

Details

Address:
111 NE 40th St
Miami
33137
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Daily 11am–7pm
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
