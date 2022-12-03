Art Basel Miami Beach

Time Out says

Art Basel, which stages three major fairs each year—in Hong Kong, Basel and Miami Beach—focuses on modern and contemporary art and puts more than 200 leading galleries and 4,000 artists from across the globe in front of the art world’s top curators, museums and collectors. The weekend of Art Basel has become a major draw for Miami, with parties, satellite fairs and major events being held in conjunction with the show—have fun celebrity-spotting.