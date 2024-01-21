Miami
Das Renn Treffen

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • Shops at Sunset Place, South Miami
Photography: Courtesy Das Renn Treffen
South Florida's largest Porsche festival returns to South Miami, and the best part is you don't need to own one to attend. DRT (Das Renn Treffen) attracts thousands of automotive enthusiasts to enjoy hundreds of rare and unique Porsches over several days in Miami. For its 10th anniversary, the festival is going BIG. This year the main event returns to its original stomping grounds to fill the storefronts and passageways of Sunset Place with an incredible assortment of Porsches, ranging from vintage to modern 911s, Carrera GTs, rare race cars and more.

The main event is ticked ($50–$75) this year and takes place on January 20th and 21st. There are other ticketed events throughout the week as well, like a track day at Homestead Speedway on Wednesday and a luxe preview party on Friday evening.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic

Details

Event website:
www.dasrenntreffen.com/
Address:
Shops at Sunset Place
5701 Sunset Drive
South Miami
Miami
33143
Cross street:
at S Dixie Hwy
Transport:
Metrorail South Miami
Price:
$50 – $75

Dates and times

Buy
