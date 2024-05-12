Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Fort Lauderdale Air Show

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • Hugh Taylor Birch State Park
Fort Lauderdale Air Show
Photograph: Courtesy Fort Lauderdale Air Show
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

No, that sonic boom you hear isn’t a thunderstorm rolling in (hopefully!), but it’s pretty close. The Air Force Thunderbirds, Heritage Flight, A-10 Thunderbolt II, Ghost Squadron and SOCOM Para-Commandos all headline this year’s edition of the popular air show, which attracts thousands to the shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach. 

What time is the Fort Lauderdale air show?

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show takes place on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 2024. The show program starts around 11:45am and ends around 3pm on both days.

Where is the best place to watch?

Although the official show center is at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, the aerobatic box where the planes do their thing is two miles wide, so you'll have a pretty great view anywhere along the beach. Spectators are prohibited from setting up chairs on the street but can purchase a ticket to the Drop Zone premium beach area, or find a public location somewhere north or south on the coast.

Viewing of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show by boat is also permitted in the area on the eastern perimeter of the United States Coast Guard Safety Zone, mapped below. The eastern perimeter extends for four miles parallel with the flight path of the performing aircraft and is approximately one mile away from the air show centerline.

Written by
Douglas Markowitz

Details

Event website:
fortlauderdaleairshow.com/
Address:
Hugh Taylor Birch State Park
3109 E Sunrise Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale
Cross street:
at A1A

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.