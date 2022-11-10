Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Leah Gordon: Kanaval

  • Things to do
  • Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami
Leah Gordon: Kanaval
Photograph: Leah GordonGran Manje (Fat Cats), 1997 , 40 x 40 in, C - type Lambda prints from scans from black and white medium format negatives
Advertising

Time Out says

Opening as part of its Art Week 2022 programming, MOCA North Miami and curator Adeze Wilford present Kanaval, a retrospective by photographer, filmmaker, curator, collector and writer Leah Gordon that documents 20 years of Carnival in Haiti. Consisting of a series of black-and-white photographs taken on a mechanical medium format camera, the stark, otherworldly images are contextualized by a series of oral histories related by the leaders of various troupes who oversee the design of the costume and narratives surrounding Carnival. Together, the show reflects the wealth of invention, fable and self-generated mythology prevalent in much of Haitian culture. Debuting in tandem with Kanaval, a new feature-length documentary offers a kinetic counterpoint to the portraits.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood

Details

Event website:
mocanomi.org/2022/09/kanaval-by-leah-gordon/
Address:
Museum of Contemporary Art
770 NE 125th St
Miami
Cross street:
at NE 8th Ave
Transport:
Bus 10, 16, G

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.