Leah Gordon: Kanaval

Opening as part of its Art Week 2022 programming, MOCA North Miami and curator Adeze Wilford present Kanaval, a retrospective by photographer, filmmaker, curator, collector and writer Leah Gordon that documents 20 years of Carnival in Haiti. Consisting of a series of black-and-white photographs taken on a mechanical medium format camera, the stark, otherworldly images are contextualized by a series of oral histories related by the leaders of various troupes who oversee the design of the costume and narratives surrounding Carnival. Together, the show reflects the wealth of invention, fable and self-generated mythology prevalent in much of Haitian culture. Debuting in tandem with Kanaval, a new feature-length documentary offers a kinetic counterpoint to the portraits.