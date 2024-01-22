Miami
Timeout

Lunar New Year at 1-800-Lucky

  • Things to do
  • 1-800-Lucky, Wynwood
1-800-Lucky
Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez
On January 21 and 22, this 10,000-square-foot Asian marketplace in Wynwood will host a special dine-around dinner party for the New Year. For $90, each guest will receive a traditional red envelope with the night's bespoke menu, which includes seven "lucky" dishes to eat during the new year.

Melissa Puppo
Written by
Details

Event website:
www.timeout.com/miami/things-to-do/1-800-lucky
Address:
1-800-Lucky
143 NW 23rd St
Miami
33127
Cross street:
at NW Second Ave
Transport:
Bus 2
Price:
$90

Dates and times

