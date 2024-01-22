On January 21 and 22, this 10,000-square-foot Asian marketplace in Wynwood will host a special dine-around dinner party for the New Year. For $90, each guest will receive a traditional red envelope with the night's bespoke menu, which includes seven “lucky” dishes to eat during the new year.
Lunar New Year at 1-800-Lucky
