Miami
Miami Marlins FanFest

  • Things to do, Sport events
  • LoanDepot Park, East Little Havana
Miami Marlins FanFest
Photography: Courtesy Miami Marlins
Time Out says

Baseball season is almost upon us and to us all hyped, the Miami Marlins are opening the gates to LoanDepot park on January 26th for free.

Baseball season is almost upon us and to us all hyped, the Miami Marlins are opening the gates to LoanDepot park on January 26th for Miami Marlins FanFest. This free event give lukewarm and super fans the chance to meet their favorite players, and when you're not cozying up with Luis Arráez or Xavier Edwards you can enjoy family games on the field, explore the Marlins museum, practice your swing at the batting cages and enjoy the fireworks show. Plan on getting thirsty? For an extra $25, fans can also get tickets for Beerfest and enjoy a sampling of 20 domestic, international and local craft brews in the Recess Sports Lounge from 6 to 8pm. 

Details

Event website:
www.mlb.com/marlins/fans/fanfest
Address:
LoanDepot Park
501 Marlins Way
Miami
33125
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
4pm – 10pm

Dates and times

