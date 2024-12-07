Known for showcasing underexposed artists and their works, the New York-based New Art Dealers Alliance brings an edge to Miami Art Week with its young gallerists, such as folks from NYC’s 56 Gallery, de boer in Los Angeles and San Juan’s Embajada. The 22nd edition of NADA Miami includes 150 exhibitors from 37 countries and 66 cities like Buenos Aires, Shanghai, Lagos, Honolulu, Caracas and Pittsburgh.

The 2024 fair will also welcome 59 first-time exhibitors, among them galleries april april, Blue Velvet, Sea View and Foreign & Domestic, across its main section, the NADA Projects section and the returning Curated Spotlight, a special section organized by a renowned, yet-to-be-announced curator. Information on tickets is forthcoming.

NADA Miami 2024 Exhibitors

NADA Miami 2024 Galleries

Exhibitor Location(s) 56 HENRY New York Abattoir Cleveland ABRA Caracas Ackerman Clarke Chicago Affinity Gallery Lagos Afternoon Projects Vancouver GALLERY AFTERNOON Seoul Alice Amati London ALZUETA GALLERY Barcelona, Madrid, Casavells Amity NYC New York april april Pittsburgh Art Heritage New Delhi Gallery Artbeat Tbilisi Jack Barrett New York Blue Velvet Zurich BOZOMAG Los Angeles Cierra Britton Gallery New York Spencer Brownstone Gallery New York Burnaway Atlanta cadet capela Paris Calvaresi Buenos Aires CAM Galeria Mexico City CARBON 12 Dubai Ceysson & Bénétière Saint-Etienne, Luxembourg, Paris, Geneva,

New York, Lyon, Panéry Galerie Hugues Charbonneau Montreal Cob London Gallery Common Tokyo CON ALTURA New York Coulisse Gallery Stockholm Creative Growth Oakland de boer Los Angeles, Antwerp Galería del Paseo Punta del Este, Lima D. D. D. D. New York, Singapore DIMIN New York Dinner Gallery New York Dio Horia Gallery Athens Don Gallery Shanghai Double V Gallery Marseille, Paris Tara Downs New York EMBAJADA San Juan Entrance New York Et al. San Francisco Eugster || Belgrade Belgrade EUROPA New York Deanna Evans Projects New York Fernberger Los Angeles Patricia Fleming Gallery Glasgow Foreign & Domestic New York David Peter Francis New York Franz Kaka Toronto G Gallery Seoul Gisela Projects New York Gratin New York The Green Gallery Milwaukee Halsey McKay Gallery East Hampton, New York Jack Hanley Gallery New York HAIR+NAILS Minneapolis, New York Harkawik New York Harper’s New York, East Hampton Timothy Hawkinson Gallery Los Angeles HESSE FLATOW New York, Amagansett Althuis Hofland Fine Arts Amsterdam Indigo+Madder London JDJ New York Nina Johnson Miami Nathalie Karg Gallery New York KDR Miami Eli Kerr Montreal Krupa Warsaw ANNKA KULTYS GALLERY London the Landing Los Angeles LEFEBVRE & FILS Paris Galerie Christian Lethert Cologne La Loma Projects Los Angeles Management New York MARCH New York Marinaro New York Martha’s Austin Philip Martin Gallery Los Angeles Kai Matsumiya Fine Arts New York Misako & Rosen Tokyo Chela Mitchell Gallery Washington, D.C. Moskowitz Bayse Los Angeles Sid Motion Gallery London Mrs. New York Megan Mulrooney Los Angeles New Discretions New York Olympia, New York San Francisco Ewa Opałka Gallery Warsaw Pangée Montreal Patel Brown Toronto, Montreal TATJANA PIETERS Ghent The Pit Los Angeles, Palm Springs Polina Berlin Gallery New York Primary. Miami PROXYCO New York ANDREW RAFACZ Chicago Raster Warsaw Galería Patricia Ready Santiago TOMAS REDRADO ART Miami Andrew Reed Gallery Miami, New York Ruttkowski;68 Cologne, Dusseldorf, New York, and Paris Margot Samel New York SARA’S New York Sargent’s Daughters New York, Los Angeles Sea View Los Angeles Seventeen London SHRINE New York, Los Angeles SITUATIONS New York David B. Smith Gallery Denver Sim Smith London SOCO Gallery Charlotte Sorry We’re Closed Brussels Storage New York Swivel Gallery New York Tops Gallery Memphis Towards Toronto Twelve Gates Arts Philadelphia Ulterior Gallery New York VARIABLE TERMS New York Grant Wahlquist Gallery Portland, Maine Kate Werble Gallery New York White Columns New York Whitechapel Gallery, London WORKPLACE London, Newcastle Yeo Workshop, Singapore YveYANG Gallery New York