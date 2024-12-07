Subscribe
Worldwide
NADA Art Fair
Photograph: Courtesy NADA
  Things to do, Exhibitions
  Ice Palace Films Studios, Omni

NADA Miami 2024

Falyn Wood
Written by Falyn Wood
Editor, Time Out Miami
Known for showcasing underexposed artists and their works, the New York-based New Art Dealers Alliance brings an edge to Miami Art Week with its young gallerists, such as folks from NYC’s 56 Gallery, de boer in Los Angeles and San Juan’s Embajada. The 22nd edition of NADA Miami includes 150 exhibitors from 37 countries and 66 cities like Buenos Aires, Shanghai, Lagos, Honolulu, Caracas and Pittsburgh.

The 2024 fair will also welcome 59 first-time exhibitors, among them galleries april april, Blue Velvet, Sea View and Foreign & Domestic, across its main section, the NADA Projects section and the returning Curated Spotlight, a special section organized by a renowned, yet-to-be-announced curator. Information on tickets is forthcoming.

NADA Miami 2024 Exhibitors

NADA Miami 2024 Galleries

Exhibitor Location(s)
56 HENRY New York
Abattoir Cleveland
ABRA Caracas
Ackerman Clarke Chicago
Affinity Gallery Lagos
Afternoon Projects Vancouver
GALLERY AFTERNOON Seoul
Alice Amati London
ALZUETA GALLERY Barcelona, Madrid, Casavells
Amity NYC New York
april april Pittsburgh
Art Heritage New Delhi
Gallery Artbeat Tbilisi
Jack Barrett New York
Blue Velvet Zurich
BOZOMAG Los Angeles
Cierra Britton Gallery New York
Spencer Brownstone Gallery New York
Burnaway Atlanta
cadet capela Paris
Calvaresi Buenos Aires
CAM Galeria Mexico City
CARBON 12 Dubai
Ceysson & Bénétière Saint-Etienne, Luxembourg, Paris, Geneva,
New York, Lyon, Panéry
Galerie Hugues Charbonneau Montreal
Cob London
Gallery Common Tokyo
CON ALTURA New York
Coulisse Gallery Stockholm
Creative Growth Oakland
de boer Los Angeles, Antwerp
Galería del Paseo Punta del Este, Lima
D. D. D. D. New York, Singapore
DIMIN New York
Dinner Gallery New York
Dio Horia Gallery Athens
Don Gallery Shanghai
Double V Gallery Marseille, Paris
Tara Downs New York
EMBAJADA San Juan
Entrance New York
Et al. San Francisco
Eugster || Belgrade Belgrade
EUROPA New York
Deanna Evans Projects New York
Fernberger Los Angeles
Patricia Fleming Gallery Glasgow
Foreign & Domestic New York
David Peter Francis New York
Franz Kaka Toronto
G Gallery Seoul
Gisela Projects New York
Gratin New York
The Green Gallery Milwaukee
Halsey McKay Gallery East Hampton, New York
Jack Hanley Gallery New York
HAIR+NAILS Minneapolis, New York
Harkawik New York
Harper’s New York, East Hampton
Timothy Hawkinson Gallery Los Angeles
HESSE FLATOW New York, Amagansett
Althuis Hofland Fine Arts Amsterdam
Indigo+Madder London
JDJ New York
Nina Johnson Miami
Nathalie Karg Gallery New York
KDR Miami
Eli Kerr Montreal
Krupa Warsaw
ANNKA KULTYS GALLERY London
the Landing Los Angeles
LEFEBVRE & FILS Paris
Galerie Christian Lethert Cologne
La Loma Projects Los Angeles
Management New York
MARCH New York
Marinaro New York
Martha’s Austin
Philip Martin Gallery Los Angeles
Kai Matsumiya Fine Arts New York
Misako & Rosen Tokyo
Chela Mitchell Gallery Washington, D.C.
Moskowitz Bayse Los Angeles
Sid Motion Gallery London
Mrs. New York
Megan Mulrooney Los Angeles
New Discretions New York
Olympia, New York San Francisco
Ewa Opałka Gallery Warsaw
Pangée Montreal
Patel Brown Toronto, Montreal
TATJANA PIETERS Ghent
The Pit Los Angeles, Palm Springs
Polina Berlin Gallery New York
Primary. Miami
PROXYCO New York
ANDREW RAFACZ Chicago
Raster Warsaw
Galería Patricia Ready Santiago
TOMAS REDRADO ART Miami
Andrew Reed Gallery Miami, New York
Ruttkowski;68 Cologne, Dusseldorf, New York, and Paris
Margot Samel New York
SARA’S New York
Sargent’s Daughters New York, Los Angeles
Sea View Los Angeles
Seventeen London
SHRINE New York, Los Angeles
SITUATIONS New York
David B. Smith Gallery Denver
Sim Smith London
SOCO Gallery Charlotte
Sorry We’re Closed Brussels
Storage New York
Swivel Gallery New York
Tops Gallery Memphis
Towards Toronto
Twelve Gates Arts Philadelphia
Ulterior Gallery New York
VARIABLE TERMS New York
Grant Wahlquist Gallery Portland, Maine
Kate Werble Gallery New York
White Columns New York
Whitechapel Gallery, London
WORKPLACE London, Newcastle
Yeo Workshop, Singapore
YveYANG Gallery New York

NADA Projects

Exhibitor Location(s)
ARTMEDIA GALLERY Miami
Baker—Hall Miami
CH64 gallery Tbilisi
Cleaner Gallery + Projects Chicago
Dale Zine Miami
dieFirma New York
EFA Robert Blackburn
Printmaking Workshop		 New York
Iowa New York
JO-HS Mexico City, New York
LAURA Houston
Long Story Short New York, Los Angeles, Paris
N.A.S.A.L. Guayaquil, Mexico City
Ontopo New York, Honolulu
Oolong Encinitas
Orange Crush New York
RAVNIKAR Ljubljana
Red Arrow Nashville
Louis Reed New York
Roland Ross Margate
ROMANCE Pittsburgh
Hilary Schaffner Portland, Maine
Seven Sisters Houston
Sheet Cake Gallery Memphis
Well Projects Margate
The Why Not Gallery Tbilisi

Details

Event website:
www.newartdealers.org/programs/nada-miami-2024/introduction
Address
Ice Palace Films Studios
59 NW 14th S
Miami
Cross street:
at NW First Ave
Transport:
Metrorail to School Board Station

Dates and times

