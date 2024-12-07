Known for showcasing underexposed artists and their works, the New York-based New Art Dealers Alliance brings an edge to Miami Art Week with its young gallerists, such as folks from NYC’s 56 Gallery, de boer in Los Angeles and San Juan’s Embajada. The 22nd edition of NADA Miami includes 150 exhibitors from 37 countries and 66 cities like Buenos Aires, Shanghai, Lagos, Honolulu, Caracas and Pittsburgh.
The 2024 fair will also welcome 59 first-time exhibitors, among them galleries april april, Blue Velvet, Sea View and Foreign & Domestic, across its main section, the NADA Projects section and the returning Curated Spotlight, a special section organized by a renowned, yet-to-be-announced curator. Information on tickets is forthcoming.
NADA Miami 2024 Exhibitors
NADA Miami 2024 Galleries
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|56 HENRY
|New York
|Abattoir
|Cleveland
|ABRA
|Caracas
|Ackerman Clarke
|Chicago
|Affinity Gallery
|Lagos
|Afternoon Projects
|Vancouver
|GALLERY AFTERNOON
|Seoul
|Alice Amati
|London
|ALZUETA GALLERY
|Barcelona, Madrid, Casavells
|Amity NYC
|New York
|april april
|Pittsburgh
|Art Heritage
|New Delhi
|Gallery Artbeat
|Tbilisi
|Jack Barrett
|New York
|Blue Velvet
|Zurich
|BOZOMAG
|Los Angeles
|Cierra Britton Gallery
|New York
|Spencer Brownstone Gallery
|New York
|Burnaway
|Atlanta
|cadet capela
|Paris
|Calvaresi
|Buenos Aires
|CAM Galeria
|Mexico City
|CARBON 12
|Dubai
|Ceysson & Bénétière
|Saint-Etienne, Luxembourg, Paris, Geneva,
New York, Lyon, Panéry
|Galerie Hugues Charbonneau
|Montreal
|Cob
|London
|Gallery Common
|Tokyo
|CON ALTURA
|New York
|Coulisse Gallery
|Stockholm
|Creative Growth
|Oakland
|de boer
|Los Angeles, Antwerp
|Galería del Paseo
|Punta del Este, Lima
|D. D. D. D.
|New York, Singapore
|DIMIN
|New York
|Dinner Gallery
|New York
|Dio Horia Gallery
|Athens
|Don Gallery
|Shanghai
|Double V Gallery
|Marseille, Paris
|Tara Downs
|New York
|EMBAJADA
|San Juan
|Entrance
|New York
|Et al.
|San Francisco
|Eugster || Belgrade
|Belgrade
|EUROPA
|New York
|Deanna Evans Projects
|New York
|Fernberger
|Los Angeles
|Patricia Fleming Gallery
|Glasgow
|Foreign & Domestic
|New York
|David Peter Francis
|New York
|Franz Kaka
|Toronto
|G Gallery
|Seoul
|Gisela Projects
|New York
|Gratin
|New York
|The Green Gallery
|Milwaukee
|Halsey McKay Gallery
|East Hampton, New York
|Jack Hanley Gallery
|New York
|HAIR+NAILS
|Minneapolis, New York
|Harkawik
|New York
|Harper’s
|New York, East Hampton
|Timothy Hawkinson Gallery
|Los Angeles
|HESSE FLATOW
|New York, Amagansett
|Althuis Hofland Fine Arts
|Amsterdam
|Indigo+Madder
|London
|JDJ
|New York
|Nina Johnson
|Miami
|Nathalie Karg Gallery
|New York
|KDR
|Miami
|Eli Kerr
|Montreal
|Krupa
|Warsaw
|ANNKA KULTYS GALLERY
|London
|the Landing
|Los Angeles
|LEFEBVRE & FILS
|Paris
|Galerie Christian Lethert
|Cologne
|La Loma Projects
|Los Angeles
|Management
|New York
|MARCH
|New York
|Marinaro
|New York
|Martha’s
|Austin
|Philip Martin Gallery
|Los Angeles
|Kai Matsumiya Fine Arts
|New York
|Misako & Rosen
|Tokyo
|Chela Mitchell Gallery
|Washington, D.C.
|Moskowitz Bayse
|Los Angeles
|Sid Motion Gallery
|London
|Mrs.
|New York
|Megan Mulrooney
|Los Angeles
|New Discretions
|New York
|Olympia, New York
|San Francisco
|Ewa Opałka Gallery
|Warsaw
|Pangée
|Montreal
|Patel Brown
|Toronto, Montreal
|TATJANA PIETERS
|Ghent
|The Pit
|Los Angeles, Palm Springs
|Polina Berlin Gallery
|New York
|Primary.
|Miami
|PROXYCO
|New York
|ANDREW RAFACZ
|Chicago
|Raster
|Warsaw
|Galería Patricia Ready
|Santiago
|TOMAS REDRADO ART
|Miami
|Andrew Reed Gallery
|Miami, New York
|Ruttkowski;68
|Cologne, Dusseldorf, New York, and Paris
|Margot Samel
|New York
|SARA’S
|New York
|Sargent’s Daughters
|New York, Los Angeles
|Sea View
|Los Angeles
|Seventeen
|London
|SHRINE
|New York, Los Angeles
|SITUATIONS
|New York
|David B. Smith Gallery
|Denver
|Sim Smith
|London
|SOCO Gallery
|Charlotte
|Sorry We’re Closed
|Brussels
|Storage
|New York
|Swivel Gallery
|New York
|Tops Gallery
|Memphis
|Towards
|Toronto
|Twelve Gates Arts
|Philadelphia
|Ulterior Gallery
|New York
|VARIABLE TERMS
|New York
|Grant Wahlquist Gallery
|Portland, Maine
|Kate Werble Gallery
|New York
|White Columns
|New York
|Whitechapel Gallery,
|London
|WORKPLACE
|London, Newcastle
|Yeo Workshop,
|Singapore
|YveYANG Gallery
|New York
NADA Projects
|Exhibitor
|Location(s)
|ARTMEDIA GALLERY
|Miami
|Baker—Hall
|Miami
|CH64 gallery
|Tbilisi
|Cleaner Gallery + Projects
|Chicago
|Dale Zine
|Miami
|dieFirma
|New York
|EFA Robert Blackburn
Printmaking Workshop
|New York
|Iowa
|New York
|JO-HS
|Mexico City, New York
|LAURA
|Houston
|Long Story Short
|New York, Los Angeles, Paris
|N.A.S.A.L.
|Guayaquil, Mexico City
|Ontopo
|New York, Honolulu
|Oolong
|Encinitas
|Orange Crush
|New York
|RAVNIKAR
|Ljubljana
|Red Arrow
|Nashville
|Louis Reed
|New York
|Roland Ross
|Margate
|ROMANCE
|Pittsburgh
|Hilary Schaffner
|Portland, Maine
|Seven Sisters
|Houston
|Sheet Cake Gallery
|Memphis
|Well Projects
|Margate
|The Why Not Gallery
|Tbilisi