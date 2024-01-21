Pinecrest Gardens Art & Design Fair

Time Out says

For its 20th anniversary, the Fine Art Festival at Pinecrest Gardens will be taking on a new name and vision. Now dubbed the Pinecrest Gardnes Art & Design Festival, join over 5,000 visitors in perusing the works of artists and designers under a botanical canopy of rich plants and more. This year, they're also introducing an artisan goods market, and there will be live music and family-friendly activities throughout the two-day fest. When you're done sifting through art, spend the afternoon wandering the gardens.

