Miami
Pinecrest Gardens Art & Design Fair

  • Things to do, Markets and fairs
  • Pinecrest Gardens, Pinecrest
Pinecrest Gardens Art & Design Fair
Photography: Jeremiah Pena for Pinecrest Gardens Art & Design Fair
For its 20th anniversary, the Fine Art Festival at Pinecrest Gardens will be taking on a new name and vision. Now dubbed the Pinecrest Gardnes Art & Design Festival, join over 5,000 visitors in perusing the works of artists and designers under a botanical canopy of rich plants and more. This year, they're also introducing an artisan goods market, and there will be live music and family-friendly activities throughout the two-day fest. When you're done sifting through art, spend the afternoon wandering the gardens. 

artisans over two days in January. There will also be 

Ashley Brozic
Ashley Brozic

Pinecrest Gardens
11000 Red Rd
Miami
at SW 110th St
View Website
Metrorail South Miami then bus 57
$7
10am – 5pm

