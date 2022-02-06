Miami
"Prelude to 2100"

  • Things to do, Performances
  • Deering Estate, Palmetto Bay
Deering Estate partners with Live Arts Miami and #ARTiculatingClimate to present Prelude to 2100, an interactive and somewhat dystopian production set 28 years in the future. The waterfront estate is now a residential complex for displaced tenants and victims of climate change. The audience has arrived on what's ostensibly an open house of the former art space and invited to engage with the current residents and learn more about their situations. The show, created by Susan Caraballo, written by Juan C. Sánchez and directed by Jennifer de Castroverde, comprises artist installations and dance performances, all weaved into the poignant narrative. 

Virginia Gil
Virginia Gil

Details

Address:
Deering Estate
16701 SW 72nd Ave
Miami
Cross street:
at SW 168th St
Contact:
www.deeringestate.org
305 235 1668
Transport:
No public transport
Opening hours:
10am–5pm daily

