Time Out Says

Deering Estate partners with Live Arts Miami and #ARTiculatingClimate to present Prelude to 2100, an interactive and somewhat dystopian production set 28 years in the future. The waterfront estate is now a residential complex for displaced tenants and victims of climate change. The audience has arrived on what's ostensibly an open house of the former art space and invited to engage with the current residents and learn more about their situations. The show, created by Susan Caraballo, written by Juan C. Sánchez and directed by Jennifer de Castroverde, comprises artist installations and dance performances, all weaved into the poignant narrative.