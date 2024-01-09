Miami
First Look: Puttery Miami

  • Things to do
  • Wynwood
  1. Puttery Mini Golf
    Photography: Courtesy Puttery
  2. Puttery Mini Golf
    Photography: Courtesy Puttery
  3. Puttery Mini Golf
    Photography: Courtesy Puttery
  4. Puttery Mini Golf
    Photography: Courtesy Puttery
  5. Puttery Mini Golf
    Photography: Courtesy Puttery
  6. Puttery Mini Golf
    Photography: Courtesy Puttery
  7. Puttery Mini Golf
    Photography: Courtesy Puttery
Here's your first look at Puttery Miami, adult's only mini golf in Wynwood.

There's no doubt about it: golf is making a comeback. But you don't have to make it out to an 18-hole course and shell out country club money to get a good swing in. Keep it casual and head to Wynwood to check out Puttery Miami, a new adults-only mini golf course that promises to make your night feel like a hole in one. 

While more analog than Brickell's Puttshack (you're in charge of keeping your own digital score), it promises more intimacy and choice in play. Choose between three 9-hole courses: a rather manly library stacked with books on wooden shelves, grizzly taxidermy and dinosaur fossils; a ski lodge complete with a rental store, lifts as photo opps and more bears (the polar kind); and  rooftop inspired course, meant to resemble an urban cityscape. Each course offers thematic cocktails, so you could visit three times and never have the same experience.

Puttery
Photography: Courtesy Puttery

 While you wait for your tee time, you can hang out at one of their lounges. The menu touts Classic American favorites along with Miami-inspired dishes meant for both sharing and fueling up for a fun game ahead. Craft cocktails, wine, and beer are also available at the venue’s three bars and VIP lounges.

This is Puttery's ninth location and very first in Florida. It's owned and operated by Drive Shack Inc., which operates Drive Shack, a driving range similar to Top Golf with locations in Orlando and West Palm Beach.

Puttery
Photography: Courtesy Puttery

Puttery Miami is located  at 239 NW 28th St in Wynwood and is open seven days a week from 4pm to 12am Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 1am Friday and Saturday, and 12pm to 12am on Sundays. 

Ashley Brozic
Ashley Brozic

Details

Address:
239 NW 28th St
Wynwood
33127
Contact:
(786) 733-0770
Price:
Starting at $27
Opening hours:
Mon – Thu 4PM-12AM; Fri – Sat 12PM-1AM; Sun 12PM-12AM
