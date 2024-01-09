First Look: Puttery Miami

Time Out says

There's no doubt about it: golf is making a comeback. But you don't have to make it out to an 18-hole course and shell out country club money to get a good swing in. Keep it casual and head to Wynwood to check out Puttery Miami, a new adults-only mini golf course that promises to make your night feel like a hole in one.

While more analog than Brickell's Puttshack (you're in charge of keeping your own digital score), it promises more intimacy and choice in play. Choose between three 9-hole courses: a rather manly library stacked with books on wooden shelves, grizzly taxidermy and dinosaur fossils; a ski lodge complete with a rental store, lifts as photo opps and more bears (the polar kind); and rooftop inspired course, meant to resemble an urban cityscape. Each course offers thematic cocktails, so you could visit three times and never have the same experience.

Photography: Courtesy Puttery

While you wait for your tee time, you can hang out at one of their lounges. The menu touts Classic American favorites along with Miami-inspired dishes meant for both sharing and fueling up for a fun game ahead. Craft cocktails, wine, and beer are also available at the venue’s three bars and VIP lounges.

This is Puttery's ninth location and very first in Florida. It's owned and operated by Drive Shack Inc., which operates Drive Shack, a driving range similar to Top Golf with locations in Orlando and West Palm Beach.

Photography: Courtesy Puttery

Puttery Miami is located at 239 NW 28th St in Wynwood and is open seven days a week from 4pm to 12am Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 1am Friday and Saturday, and 12pm to 12am on Sundays.