Inject some culture into your autumn in Miami with our guide to fall theater and the best shows to book right now.

This summer theater season certainly sizzled more than in years past, demonstrating that Miamians' appetite for culture is healthier than ever. But we're ready for the main event: Fall and winter are knocking, and as the temperatures lower, curtains will rise for theater companies across South Florida. There’s a lot to sort through over the last three months of 2024, and our picks for the most exciting shows are a testament to the diversity of producers, audiences and talent in the cultural melting pots of Miami-Dade and Broward.

Expect to encounter both timeless (Some Like It Hot) and contemporary (The Cher Show) classics, plus newer works that examine today’s social issues with compassion, nuance and biting humor. Looking to dive into a full-throttle season of culture in Miami? Peruse our fall theater preview below, a roundup of the best shows across South Florida to book right now.

