Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
Photograph: Shutterstock/Felix MizioznikovAdrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
Photograph: Shutterstock/Felix Mizioznikov

The best theater and shows to see in Miami in fall 2024

Inject some culture into your autumn in Miami with our guide to fall theater and the best shows to book right now.

John Thomason
Written by John Thomason
Contributor
Contributor: Falyn Wood
This summer theater season certainly sizzled more than in years past, demonstrating that Miamians' appetite for culture is healthier than ever. But we're ready for the main event: Fall and winter are knocking, and as the temperatures lower, curtains will rise for theater companies across South Florida. There’s a lot to sort through over the last three months of 2024, and our picks for the most exciting shows are a testament to the diversity of producers, audiences and talent in the cultural melting pots of Miami-Dade and Broward. 

Expect to encounter both timeless (Some Like It Hot) and contemporary (The Cher Show) classics, plus newer works that examine today’s social issues with compassion, nuance and biting humor. Looking to dive into a full-throttle season of culture in Miami? Peruse our fall theater preview below, a roundup of the best shows across South Florida to book right now.

The best shows to see in Miami in fall 2024

1. Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B

  Miami Lakes
  • Performances
  • Miami Lakes
Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B
Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B
Photograph: Shutterstock

Riffing on the classic detective stories of Arthur Conan Doyle, this comedic feminist homage from Kate Hamill imagines an unlikely crime-solving duo: Baker Street roommates Shirley Holmes and Joan Watson, who, in a contemporary post-pandemic London, find themselves continually entangled in the nefarious plots of a seemingly uncatchable supervillain. 

2. Ragweeds

  Miami Lakes
  • Performances
  • Miami Lakes
Ragweeds
Ragweeds
Photograph: Shutterstock/Roshchyna Olena

The Mothman mythology—an enduring example of Appalachian folklore about a prophetic, man-sized bird spotted in Point Pleasant, West Virginia in the mid-1960s—helped inspire this world-premiere play by Riley Elton McCarthy. In the post-apocalyptic Ragweeds, a cryptozoologist and a doomsday prepper gather in Point Pleasant to finally solve the Mothman mystery, even if their revelations will be heard by no one.

3. The Witches of Eastwick

  • Things to do
  • Performances
The Witches of Eastwick
The Witches of Eastwick
Photograph: Shutterstock

This paranormal musical, based on a 1984 novel by John Updike, concerns a coven of divorced and unsatisfied witches in a fictional New England town, who, in their attempt to conjure the perfect man, end up materializing a charismatic demon who seduces them, teaches them supernatural powers, and wreaks havoc on their picturesque town. Suffused as it may seem with death and sorcery, expect a show that is heavy on humor and whimsy.

4. The Pillowman

  Omni
  • Performances
  • Omni
The Pillowman
The Pillowman
Photograph: Courtesy Antonio Tur

Playwright Martin McDonagh’s trenchant, Kafkaesque Tony winner of 2004 is set in a generic totalitarian state, where a writer of mostly unpublished horror fiction is confronted by Gestapo-like officers when a series of child murders appears to mirror his ominous stories. “The Pillowman” is a complex work about internal and external stimuli, about the limits of free speech, and about the effects of life on art and vice versa.

5. King James

  Coral Gables
  • Performances
  • Coral Gables
King James
King James
Image: Shutterstock/Sooyaart

LeBron James’ historic career with the Cleveland Cavaliers—and his period of defection with the Miami Heat—frame the backstory of this moving and comic study of platonic friendship between a bartender with Cavs tickets to sell and a writer with a passion for all things LeBron. Rajiv Joseph’s play spans 13 pivotal years for James and his characters, as esoteric basketball jargon gives way to impactful reflections on life, career and what it means to be a sports fan.

6. Tick, Tick … Boom!

  Coral Gables
  • Performances
  • Coral Gables
Tick, Tick … Boom!
Tick, Tick … Boom!
Photograph: Unsplash/Jessie McCall

The edgy, breakout musical from Jonathan Larson—who went on to compose Rent—Tick, Tick … Boom is a semiautobiographical account of a restaurant server and aspiring musical-theater composer who faces mounting pressures to abandon his passion for a more lucrative career in the corporate world. Larson died six years after its completion, but the musical has enjoyed a posthumous shelf life in both regional theaters and through a film adaptation in 2021.

7. The Cher Show

  • Things to do
  • Performances
The Cher Show
The Cher Show
Photography: Joan Marcus | The Cher Show

In this sparkling celebration of the music and legacy of Cher, three actresses, referred to in the show as Babe, Lady and Star, portray different eras of Cher’s life, and occasionally interact with each other, temporal logic be damned (she did write “If I Could Turn Back Time,” after all). The music, 35 songs deep, is nearly all Cher’s, and the show’s dazzling costumes earned it a Tony Award in 2019.

8. Some Like It Hot

  Omni
  • Performances
  • Omni
Some Like It Hot
Some Like It Hot
Photograph: Shutterstock/Olena Zaskochenko

Like the 1959 Hollywood classic on which it’s based, this gender-switching, Prohibition-era musical follows two male jazz musicians who witness a mob hit. Suddenly on the lam from gangsters, they pose as women to join an all-female band on its tour bus to safer climes. Witty repartee, hot jazz, lightning-fast tap dancing and other tropes of the Roaring Twenties helped elevate the show’s Broadway premiere to 13 Tony Awards in 2023, the most of any musical of its season.

9. Black Santa

  Omni
  • Performances
  • Omni
Black Santa
Black Santa
Photograph: Shutterstock/Valeri Luzina

Playwright Aaron Mays’ zeitgeist-capturing satire Black Santa is set in an upper-crust day school, where, in the days before holiday break, in the classroom of the school’s only African-American teacher, a third grader named Sharifa declares “Santa Claus is a Black man from Detroit.” The comment sets off a firestorm that spreads to the school’s administration, which pressures the teacher to create an ad campaign that reinforces Kris Kringle’s essential whiteness.

10. Both Sides Now

  Coral Gables
  • Performances
  • Coral Gables
Both Sides Now
Both Sides Now
Photograph: Shutterstock/Blueee77

Born in Canada nine years apart, Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen overlapped in life, love and their shared fan bases, as undisputed giants of arty folk music. In this cabaret-style production, accomplished musicians Danielle Wertz and Robbie Schaefer share anecdotes from these icons and perform their immortal tunes, from “Big Yellow Taxi” and the title song to “Suzanne” and “Hallelujah.”

