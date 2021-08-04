August 2021: The best things to do in Miami haven’t changed much since we last checked in in July, except for the need to find more indoor activities. In case you’re new around here: August is soggy! So besides peppering in some fun things to do when it rains in Miami, we’ve also included a few year-round favorites, like a visit to Vizcaya, a stroll through Little Havana and an afternoon at the Rubell Museum. For more essential things to do in Miami, peep the list below.

Locals and tourists can agree that the best things to do in Miami extend beyond lounging on the sand—though it goes without saying that spending some time on the best Miami beaches is fundamental to life in the 305. In the wintertime particularly, Miami is better known for its thriving cultural scene led by events like Art Basel and neighborhoods such as Wynwood, which every year turns over a brand new facade with the spate of fresh murals that debut during Miami Art Week. And lest we miss out on one of the most important aspects of life in the Magic City—eating!—it’s worth mentioning the booming culinary scene and the host of award-winning Miami restaurants that abound, many of whom we’ve invited to join us at Time Out Market Miami. In between sunbathing, swimming and sipping cocktails, check off these essential Miami experiences. By the way, this list is curated, as always, but isn’t ranked—we just couldn’t choose favorites.

