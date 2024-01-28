Time Out says

Ever since Yellowstone came on air, we all think we can be cowboys and barrel recers. Except, we're not. The guys in the ring at the Homestead Rodeo, however, are. This year marks the 75th anniversary of The Homestead Championship Rodeo, an event that attracts the best bronc riders, lasso-touting rope riders, steer wrestlers and more to Miami's agricultural backyard. Over three days, you'll get to witness pure American showmanship on bull and horseback as, plus fun specialty acts that include clowns, goats and more.

And if you've been craving a night at the honkey-tonk, then pull up those boots, whip out the Stetson and get your tickets to the annual Homestead Rodeo Prime Rib Dinner & Dance on Saturday night. Be sure to brush up on some basic moves before you go; line dancing is one tough act!