Miami
Timeout

The Year of the Dragon at La Mar by Gastón Acurio and MO Bar + Lounge

  • Things to do
  • La Mar, Brickell Key
La Mar by Gastón Acurio
Photograph: Courtesy La Mar by Gastón Acurio
Gastón Acurio’s talented protégé Diego Oka mans the kitchen at La Mar, whose menu Oka continually tweaks as travel and seasonality inspire him. For this Lunar New Year, Oka has curated festive Chinese-Peruvian fusion dishes offered during the week of February fifth at Mandarin Oriental. To close out the celebrations, a traditional Lion Dance will take place at at 6:45 p.m. each evening.

Its sophisticated counterpart MO Bar + Lounge will celebrate with food and cocktail specials, including a Dragon Sling cocktail, yang rou jiao zi-lamb dumplings and Singapore-style rice noodles with curry. Guests are invited to join the celebration with an inspired live violin and piano duo performance starting at 8:30 p.m. on February 9. 

Melissa Puppo
Written by
Melissa Puppo

Details

Event website:
www.timeout.com/miami/restaurants/la-mar
Address:
La Mar
500 Brickell Key Dr
Miami
Cross street:
inside Mandarin Oriental
Transport:
Bus 11

Dates and times

