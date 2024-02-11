The Year of the Dragon at La Mar by Gastón Acurio and MO Bar + Lounge

Time Out says

Gastón Acurio’s talented protégé Diego Oka mans the kitchen at La Mar, whose menu Oka continually tweaks as travel and seasonality inspire him. For this Lunar New Year, Oka has curated festive Chinese-Peruvian fusion dishes offered during the week of February fifth at Mandarin Oriental. To close out the celebrations, a traditional Lion Dance will take place at at 6:45 p.m. each evening.

Its sophisticated counterpart MO Bar + Lounge will celebrate with food and cocktail specials, including a Dragon Sling cocktail, yang rou jiao zi-lamb dumplings and Singapore-style rice noodles with curry. Guests are invited to join the celebration with an inspired live violin and piano duo performance starting at 8:30 p.m. on February 9.