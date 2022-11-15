Miami
Urbanspace Lincoln Road Holiday Market

  • Things to do
  • Lincoln Road Mall | Miami Beach, FL, Mid-Beach
  1. Urbanspace Lincoln Road Holiday Market
  2. Urbanspace Lincoln Road Holiday Market
Urbanspace, producers of NYC’s largest holiday markets, is expanding nationally and landing right here in Miami with the Urbanspace Lincoln Road Holiday Market. Its first endeavor outside of the city will run from November 15 through February 15 (opening daily from 10am to 9pm), bringing more than 100 local and out-of-state vendors to the busy pedestrian strip in South Beach.

Miami’s will mirror a similar layout to New York’s with dozens of outdoor pop-up shops along Lincoln Road at the intersection of Washington Avenue. The outdoor marketplace will be a brightly lit, outdoor shopping extravaganza, featuring items across a long list of categories—from home goods and artisanal food products to toys, apparel and accessories. In addition to retail, the holiday market plans to put on musical performances, art installations and Instagrammable photo displays throughout the season.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil

Details

Event website:
www.urbanspacenyc.com/lincolnrd
Address:
Lincoln Road Mall | Miami Beach, FL
Between 16th and 17th Streets from Washington Avenue to Alton Road
Miami

Dates and times

