Time Out says

This fresh, two-day festival on Virginia Key is all about positive vibes and uplifting, melodic house and techno music. Presented by Common Ground, the hyped lounge in New York's trendy Meatpacking District, We Belong Here's 2024 headliners include Bob Moses, Duke Dumont, Tchami and Gordo.

Known for its immersive circular stage and luxe amenities for all, like lounge seating, trailer-style restrooms and atmospheric views of the wetlands and Atlantic, We Belong Here also coincides with South Beach Food and Wine Festival, making it an ideal spot for VIP after-hours. The boutique music fest has partnered once again with Smorgasburg, so expect the bites to be as good as the beats.

What dates is We Belong Here?

We Belong Here takes place on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25, 2024.

How much are tickets?

Tickets start at $60 for early arrival on a single day and go up to $375 for weekend-long access with "platinum" VIP amenities. Various ticket upgrades are also available.