Time Out says

The fourth annual winter festival at The Berry Farm is a family-friendly holiday event with acres of holiday-themed activies from morning to night. There are meet-and-greets with Santa, hay rides and tons of Instagram-worthy photo backdrops and at night, the farm lights up with thousands of tiny bulbs during their Berry Bright Winter Nights. (Great news: your day and evening tickets are the same). Depending on when you go, you can catch classic holiday flicks on the lawn or live music and as a special gift from mother nature, strawberry-picking season kicks off in December!