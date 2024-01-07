Miami
Timeout

Winter Festival at The Berry Farm

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • The Berry Farms, Redlands
The fourth annual winter festival at The Berry Farm is a family-friendly holiday event with acres of holiday-themed activies from morning to night. There are meet-and-greets with Santa, hay rides and tons of Instagram-worthy photo backdrops and at night, the farm lights up with thousands of tiny bulbs during their Berry Bright Winter Nights. (Great news: your day and evening tickets are the same). Depending on when you go, you can catch classic holiday flicks on the lawn or live music and as a special gift from mother nature, strawberry-picking season kicks off in December! 

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic

Details

Event website:
www.visittheberryfarm.com/
Address:
The Berry Farms
13720 SW 216th St
Miami
33170

Dates and times

