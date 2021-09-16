Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right Florida icon-chevron-right Miami icon-chevron-right Bourbon 101: Cocktail Workshop at Time Out Market Miami

Bourbon 101: Cocktail Workshop at Time Out Market Miami

Time Out Market Time Out Market Miami , South Beach Wednesday September 22 2021
Bourbon Class Time Out Market
Photograph: Time Out
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Learn all about bourbon in this hands-on workshop that offers newbies a delicious introduction to the world of bourbon whiskey and provides more experienced drinkers with tips on new ways to enjoy their favorite caramel spirit. During this one-hour session, you'll learn to make bourbon-based cocktails and taste some of the market's most popular varieties, including Wild Turkey 101, Russells's Reserve and Longbranch. 

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Time Out Market Miami
Venue phone: 786-753-5388
Address: 1601 Drexel Ave
Miami
33139
Cross street: at 16th St
Transport: Bus 103, 120, 150; City of Miami Beach Trolley - SoBe Loop

Dates And Times
You may also like