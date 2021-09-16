Bourbon 101: Cocktail Workshop at Time Out Market Miami
Learn all about bourbon in this hands-on workshop that offers newbies a delicious introduction to the world of bourbon whiskey and provides more experienced drinkers with tips on new ways to enjoy their favorite caramel spirit. During this one-hour session, you'll learn to make bourbon-based cocktails and taste some of the market's most popular varieties, including Wild Turkey 101, Russells's Reserve and Longbranch.
Details
|Time Out Market Miami
|786-753-5388
1601 Drexel Ave
Miami
33139
|at 16th St
|Bus 103, 120, 150; City of Miami Beach Trolley - SoBe Loop