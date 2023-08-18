Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Photograph: Shutterstock/Inspired By MapsGuanacaste, Costa Rica

10 fall getaways from Miami for scenic foliage and paradise vibes

Miami is the perfect jumping-off point to explore these unique fall destinations away from the Magic City.

Jesse Scott
Written by
Jesse Scott
Advertising

Combine hurricane season, surviving a record-breaking Miami summer and that pesky wanderlust bug of yours and you’ve got the perfect excuse to start planning your next epic fall getaway. Yes, Miami might have plenty of awesome things to do in autumn (from fall concerts in Miami to pumpkin patches and the esteemed Miami Book Fair), but there are so many travel-worthy destinations to explore this season—and they’re just a quick skip and a jump away from MIA. We’re talking a blissed-out wellness retreat in Mexico, a car-lovers dream in England and a Canary Island gem complete with a very cool, hike-able dormant volcano, among others. Daydreaming about your next great escape? These are the best fall getaways from Miami to book right now.

RECOMMENDED: Best weekend trips from Miami

Fall getaways from Miami

Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain
Photograph: Courtesy Tenerife

1. Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

The world’s third-largest volcano (Mount Teide) and a park that’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site (Teide National Park) await in the middle of the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands. For hikers, it’s total bliss and a lava-formed landscape like no other. On the flip side, Tenerife emanates luxury: Nosh on caramelized smoked eel at the two-Michelin-starred M.B at The Ritz-Carlton Abama or book a stay at the Gran Meliá Palacio de Isora at the foot of Mount Teide. It’s never been easier for Americans to get to Tenerife, either, with new non-stop flight options from United Airlines from Newark.

Travel time: 10 hours and 15 minutes from MIA to Tenerife South Airport, including a layover in Newark, NJ

Santa Marta, Colombia
Photograph: Courtesy Santa Marta Marriott Resort Playa Dormida/David Uribe

2. Santa Marta, Colombia

There is much more to Colombia’s northern coast than Cartagena and Barranquilla. Enter Santa Marta which (fun fact) was the first Spanish settlement in the entire country. Opt for a stay at Santa Marta Marriott Resort Playa Dormida, quietly tucked on the Caribbean’s white sands 20 minutes south of the city. It’s primed for a sunset and its onsite restaurants—1525 and Cayeye— have Latin American and Caribbean fare down to an art. From here, some of Santa Marta’s top outdoor adventures (including Tayrona National Park and a trek to Colombia’s Lost City) are super-accessible. 

Travel time: Two hours and 45 minutes non-stop from MIA to Barranquilla, plus a two-hour shuttle

Advertising
Crewe, England
Photograph: Tom Kahler

3. Crewe, England

It’s pretty apparent South Florida loves its Bentleys. This fall, gearheads can get up close and personal with the brand and its badass cars at the newly launched Extraordinary Journeys program in Crewe, England. You’ll get to drive some Bentleys, dine on seasonal cuisine and stay in luxury digs curated by the household name. From September 11 through 15, explore the Bentley headquarters in Crewe, venture through Peak National Park and land in Scotland at the Macallan Distillery. If you can’t make these dates, you can always plan a gorgeous scenic drive of your own.

Travel time: Eight hours non-stop from MIA to London, plus a 2-hour train ride

Zurich, Switzerland
Photograph: Courtesy FIVE Zurich

4. Zurich, Switzerland

September and October in Zurich are a dream, with high temps hovering around 60 degrees and vibrant foliage rivaling any autumn drive in the States. Beyond its fall staples (including the Zurich Film Festival and Food Zurich, the country’s largest food festival of the year), you can also properly turn up in the Swiss city. For that, FIVE Zurich has become the “it spot” with its Penthouse Zurich Nightclub boasting forest and skyline views from one vibey perch.

Travel time: Nine hours nonstop from MIA

Advertising
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Photograph: Courtesy Palmaïa-The House of Aïa

5. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

The Mexican state of Quintana Roo has it all: buzzing day clubs and nightlife in Tulum, mega-resorts in Cancun and historic charm in Mérida. To dabble in it all, Playa del Carmen is the perfect central location. Book a stay at the tranquil haven Palmaïa-The House of Aïa, shop the Quinta Avenida pedestrian thoroughfare and snorkel the offshore reefs. An all-inclusive-meets-wellness retreat, this secluded getaway also boasts the “Architects of Life” program, featuring more than 20 classes and rituals from natural treatments to music sessions.

Travel time: One hour and 45 minutes nonstop from MIA to Cancun, plus a 45-minute drive to Playa del Carmen

Jacksonville, Florida
Photograph: Ken McCray

6. Jacksonville, Florida

An in-state destination with an option to fly or drive? Jacksonville is it this fall, and it’s got one of the region's coolest under-the-radar music fests to look forward to. PorchFest, a unique musical experience where performers literally take over the porches of the city’s historic Springfield neighborhood, goes down on Saturday, November 4. Last year, the fest included 23 performers on 18 porches, so stay tuned for the full lineup closer to the date. You’ll feel right at home here, pun intended.

Travel time: One hour nonstop from MIA or a five-hour drive

Advertising
Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Photograph: Courtesy Rythmia

7. Guanacaste, Costa Rica

The surf along Costa Rica’s Guanacaste Province is no secret, with Tamarindo being the prime surf-meets-party paradise for ripping up a world-class wave. On the more tranquil and exclusive side is the Rythmia retreat, with experiences at the Hacienda Pinilla, just 15 minutes south of Tamarindo. Located in one of the five “Blue Zones” in the world, where many folks have statistically lived longer and happier lives, the medically-licensed spot has ayahuasca ceremonies, yoga, volcanic mud baths, breathwork and more as part of its signature Rythmia Way program.

Travel time: Three hours non-stop from MIA to San José, plus a four-hour drive to Guanacaste

New York City, New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Arlo Soho

8. New York City, New York

The snowbirds will inevitably arrive, so let’s beat ’em to the punch and invade their turf first. In all seriousness, NYC hosts plenty of unique and luxe happenings this fall. Maybe you’ll be inspired to bring back your own royal seat after perusing the Throne Kingdom showroom in Brooklyn—seriously, they’re peddling famous thrones, like the one from Nicki Minaj’s latest MTV Video Music Awards performance. For car lovers, Aston Martin just opened its flagship store on Park Avenue. Book your stay at Arlo SoHo, a sister property to our own Arlo Wynwood, which boasts a stellar rooftop for cocktails and city vistas.

Travel time: Three hours nonstop from MIA

Advertising
Lisdoonvarna, Ireland
Photograph: Shutterstock/Chris Dorney

9. Lisdoonvarna, Ireland

Calling all singles to this town in Ireland you’ve never heard of! Lisdoonvarna is home to Europe’s biggest matchmaking festival. Throughout the month of September, the quaint spa town hosts interactive singles events at taverns, spas and hotels, all designed to help you find your boo. The train ride from Dublin to Galway (near Lisdoonvarna) is quite green and scenic, too, giving you a hearty dose of the Irish countryside.

Travel time: 10 hours to Dublin from MIA including one stop, plus a three-hour train ride

Turks and Caicos
Photograph: Courtesy The Somerset on Grace Bay

10. Turks and Caicos

 

Look, our beaches are great. But Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos seems to top all the lists for its pristine, powdery white sand beaches and perfectly warm waters. Beyond blissful beach days, the fall season brings the islands’ largest food event, the Caribbean Food & Wine Festival. This year’s fest is happening October 11 through 15, so bring an appetite for all the local flavors. For a picturesque hotel option, the five-star Somerset on Grace Bay puts you right on that world-renowned beach.

Travel time: One hour and 50 minutes non-stop to Providenciales from MIA

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.