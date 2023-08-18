The Mexican state of Quintana Roo has it all: buzzing day clubs and nightlife in Tulum, mega-resorts in Cancun and historic charm in Mérida. To dabble in it all, Playa del Carmen is the perfect central location. Book a stay at the tranquil haven Palmaïa-The House of Aïa, shop the Quinta Avenida pedestrian thoroughfare and snorkel the offshore reefs. An all-inclusive-meets-wellness retreat, this secluded getaway also boasts the “Architects of Life” program, featuring more than 20 classes and rituals from natural treatments to music sessions.

Travel time: One hour and 45 minutes nonstop from MIA to Cancun, plus a 45-minute drive to Playa del Carmen