1. Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain
The world’s third-largest volcano (Mount Teide) and a park that’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site (Teide National Park) await in the middle of the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands. For hikers, it’s total bliss and a lava-formed landscape like no other. On the flip side, Tenerife emanates luxury: Nosh on caramelized smoked eel at the two-Michelin-starred M.B at The Ritz-Carlton Abama or book a stay at the Gran Meliá Palacio de Isora at the foot of Mount Teide. It’s never been easier for Americans to get to Tenerife, either, with new non-stop flight options from United Airlines from Newark.
Travel time: 10 hours and 15 minutes from MIA to Tenerife South Airport, including a layover in Newark, NJ