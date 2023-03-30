Miami can be a lot to handle year-round—like, a lot. Sadly, there’s not always the time or, frankly, the money to truly get away on a weeks-long cross-country trip or lavish itinerary abroad. But the cultural, culinary and geographical sights you'll find on our list of amazing weekend trips from Miami might just do the trick. In Cocoa Beach, you'll revel in the magic that is bird watching at the local maritime forest, for example. The eclectic St. Petersburg delivers a top art attraction, the Salvador Dalí Museum, and a ton of fishing and boating activities. And for lovers of beauty in nature, the Bahamas aren't too far away. After all, as amazing as Miami is, there are just so many days we can spend at the best beaches, hiking spots and parks in town.