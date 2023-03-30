1. Bimini, Bahamas
This cluster of islands comprises the closest point in the Bahamas to the mainland United States. If that cool factoid doesn't convince you to visit, this might: The trip from Miami to Bimini is about 50 miles and will take you around two hours by boat. You can even go for the day, if you really don't want to spend an entire weekend booking excursions to see dolphins and sharks, playing water sports, going hiking or biking amid indigenous animals and plants. Don't forget to visit one of the most popular snorkeling destinations on the island: the SS Sapona shipwreck, a former cargo steamer that didn't survive a 1926 hurricane.