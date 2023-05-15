This coastal town tucked on a northeast peninsula of the Dominican Republic gets a lot of love come wintertime for its humpback whale mating season. But with the opening of Cayo Levantado Resort, a five-star, all-inclusive resort on a private island just off the shores of Semaná, summer is the perfect time to pamper yourself. Opening June 1, find a jungle spa, outdoor CrossFit area, beach club, botanical garden and the signature “Yubarta” meditation temple. Namaste, friends.
Travel time: Two hours non-stop from MIA to Santo Domingo, plus a three-hour drive and 10-minute boat ride to the private island