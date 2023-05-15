It’s an aspect of South Florida we all know and love, but it’s seldom said: Miami is a prime jumping-off point for seeing so much of the world. Compare the 305 to—random pick here—Kansas. (Sorry, Kansas. We’re sure you’re lovely.) But, to get to the Caribbean, South America, Central America, Mexico, Europe and much of the U.S., it’d take a multi-leg, headache-inducing itinerary.

Here in Miami, we’re geographically #blessed and should seize any opportunity to take advantage of this fact—particularly as we head into an action-packed summer season. From a new, five-star wellness resort in the Dominican Republic and a firefly mating spectacle in a U.S. national park to Colombia’s biggest party of the year, these are the getaways worth booking from Miami this summer.

RECOMMENDED: Best weekend trips from Miami