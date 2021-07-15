Try though they may, Hulu, Amazon and Apple are still running well behind Netflix in the original-programming department. From the moment it dropped the high-profile House of Cards in 2013 to whatever it’s releasing this week, the streamer has become a network unto itself, pumping out prestige dramas with A-list casts and little indie comedies with equal zeal.

Netflix is certainly prolific, but it's far from perfect. For every Stranger Things there seem to be ten versions of The Ranch. In order to help you decide which series are worth your time we’ve whittled things down to the 38 best original shows the streamer has to offer.

Of note, we did not include the documentary shows the streamer has become known for, sticking instead to narrative series. And while we love Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror, we're sticking to shows made exclusively for the streamer rather than picked up by it. We've also excluded revivals like Arrested Development and Fuller House (not that either would have made the cut… though One Day At A Time certainly would have). And while we're sure that Maniac and Santa Clarita Diet fans will take umbrage, we've kept our curation to the very best.

Without further ado, here are the best Netflix original series to stream.