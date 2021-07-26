The 50 sexiest songs of all time

From sensual soul to gloriously freaky bangers, these are the perfect song to set the mood in the bedroom

Music can make or break a steamy night. Choose the wrong track and your prospective partner could burst into tears before thing even get started. But choose right and you might just find yourself reenacting one of the best sex scenes of all time.

To help you set the mood for a night to remember, we dove deep into pop history and uneartherd a mix of silky-smooth slow jams and modern musical aphrodesiacs to get hearts racing. Just be sure to read the room, lest your attempted seduction lead you to seek out our list of breakup songs instead.

RECOMMENDED:

💕 The best love songs

🎉 The best party songs ever made

🎸 The best classic rock songs

🎤 The best karaoke songs

🕺 The best pop songs of all time