The absolute best ’80s songs Grab your Walkman, turn up the treble and get ready to celebrate pop’s golden era with these best ’80s songs

Now that ’80s nostalgia is into its third decade (and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon), it’s high time we cooked up the definitive list of the best ’80s songs ever. Our sonic roundup of the era that brought us Miami Vice, mall culture and more awesomely cheesy entertainment that any sane person can handle is wonderfully diverse. There's hair metal, sure, and more than a smidge of synth-pop, but there are also some killer rockers, diva jams, new-wave classics, hip-hop standouts, lovelorn ballads and even a bit of indie rock. Thirsty for more essentials from way back when? Check out our guide to the best ’80s movies. And if you need more playlists that hit the spot, dip into our lists of the best summer songs and breakup songs.

