5 San Francisco super powers we wish we had

It's an age-old question: If you could choose your super power, which one would you pick? Flight, right? Well, that might be the top choice for residents of Gotham, but in San Francisco, our super power wish list requires some specific abilities to thwart some very local villains.

1. The power to predict Muni arrivals: If busses stayed on schedule, no one would need the special power to predict their arrival. But our Routesy app is about as reliable as our shady roommate making rent on time. If we could avoid waiting in vain for a bus that may never arrive—ever—we'd save hours every week that could best be spent sunning in Dolores Park.

2. The power of the parking space: They exist somewhere, but only for about 10 seconds. Yes, we're talking about the elusive San Francisco street parking space. For those of us who own a car yet don't have access to a designated spot, the search for a space is a task unlike any other. How far away should we search? What if one on our block is about to open up? Who are all of these people and why are they parked in my neighborhood? A space-based Spidey sense would be super indeed.

3. The ability to score a regularly-priced ticket to Hamilton: We're not throwing away our shot at winning the daily Hamilton ticket lottery, but who do we have to duel to buy a face-value ticket to this Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece? A real super power would the the ability to log onto the SHN website and buy a ticket like a human being with a credit card.

4. The power of rent control: San Francisco's most beloved hero would be some heavenly saint with the ability to bequeath rent control like Oprah Winfrey gives away cars. "You get rent control! And you get rent control!" Our heroine would zip from neighborhood to neighborhood, zapping our rental contracts into safe, reliable, adorable housing documents.

5. The ability to find love: When's the last time one of your friends landed a solid relationship from an online dating site? Years! Picky partners and one-night stands have descended upon San Francisco like Lex Luthor's bumbling minions. The romance has been kidnapped from our gorgeous city and we need a Super Cupid to rescue our hearts.

