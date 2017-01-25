7 ways for San Franciscans to shrink the winter weather blues

The Bay Area has been inundated with stormy skies as of late. Thunder, lightning, torrential downpours and even hail (!) have wreaked havoc on our commutes and cheap umbrellas. But recent weather has also had the ability to affect our moods. While there seems to be a break in the storm this week, let's take a second to compile a list of winter weather blues busters. The skies might be gloomy, but we don't have to be:

1. Warm up with a trip to Japantown's Kabuki Springs and Spa. This classic San Francisco oasis is a traditional bathhouse that features a 104-degree communal pool. Shy locals can attend on gender-specific days or keep a swimsuit on in this clothing-optional day spa. A day pass costs $25 and includes use of the sauna and steam room.

2. Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home arrives in San Francisco this week. The show is based off cartoonist Alison Bechdel's graphic novel of the same name and was a massive hit on Broadway. The touring version kicks off at The Curran and runs through February 19th. And until Hamilton arrives, Fun Home is the hottest ticket in town.

3. Sweat your way to happiness at one of Barry's bootcamps. These incredibly popular 55-minute workouts have taken the city by (figurative) storm. Each class is a pricey $30 but the endorphin rush is priceless.

4. The "chicken with explosive chili peppers" at Chinatown's Z&Y Restaurant might just be the spiciest dish in town. If cold gives you a case of the blues, this hot (HOT) dinner should have the opposite effect.

5. It's called happy hour for a reason. There are some amazing deals to be had in San Francisco if you hit the city's hottest bars at the right times. Don't worry: we've made this easy with this handy dandy list of our favorite happy hour specials to perk up even the grumpiest of winter workers.

6. Laughter is the best medicine for almost everything. Luckily for us, San Francisco is home to some truly legendary comedy clubs. Whether you're into big name comics or the underground scene, there are laughs to be had every night of the week. Don't forget: SF Sketchfest is under way and serving up some of the country's best comedy right here in the Bay Area through January 29th.

7. Our go-to for any case of the blues has got to be Musee Mecanique. This Fisherman's Wharf gem is the world's best tourist trap. Filled with vintage arcade games from a variety of centuries, all that's needed for a great time at the Musee is a silliness to brave the tourists and handful of quarters. The innocent charm of this funky destination is sure to warm even the dreariest of moods.

