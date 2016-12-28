  • Blog
8 ways San Franciscans imagine their NYE vs. the reality

By Time Out San Francisco editors Posted: Wednesday December 28 2016, 9:59am

Photograph: Daniel Parks

Has a New Year's Eve ever been as good in reality as it was in the planning stages? If the doozy of a year that 2016 was is any indication, this New Year's Eve might be a big bust (and include a final tragic and horrible celebrity death.) But even on a great year, a San Franciscan's big plans have a slightly different outcome when real life intervenes. 

1. Plan: Meet the love of your life at the Top of the Mark at the stroke of midnight. vs. Reality: Make a pass at your Uber driver on the way home—in an Uber POOL. 

2. Plan: Stick to two drinks and half a glass of champagne. vs. Reality: Get released from the Central Station drunk tank at 6:13am on January 1.

3. Plan: Join some close friends for a quiet dinner party in Noe Valley. vs. Reality: Cancel at the last minute to watch 9 episodes of The Crown again. 

4. Plan: Rock the dance floor at Ruby Skye till 2am in sky-high heels. vs. Reality: End up in the ER waiting room of San Francisco General at 2am with a broken ankle. 

5. Plan: Invite a few friends over for board games and Cowgirl Creamery. vs. Reality: Welcome the entire neighborhood in for Tecate and arm-wrestling contests. 

6. Plan: Meet a blind internet date for a once-in-a-lifetime dinner at Restaurant Gary Danko. vs. Reality: That internet date turns out to be your boss' best friend and everything is weird. 

7. Plan: Get some work done. NYE is amateur night. vs. Reality: At the stroke of midnight, you're on-stage at Bimbo's 365 Club wearing a tablecloth as a hat. 

8. Plan: Dreading the worst. 2016 was rough so 2017 will be rougher. vs. Reality: Who knows! San Francisco is your (organic, locally-farmed) oyster and anything can—and will—happen. 

 

By Time Out San Francisco editors

Bringing you the best cultural, culinary, and creative offerings in the seven by seven. Explore the city with us on Facebook and Twitter @TimeOut_SF.

