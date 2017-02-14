9 signs you know you're in the Sunset

Every San Francisco neighborhood has its own quirks and charms, especially the breezy Sunset District. If you ever find yourself out in "The Avenues" and doubt your exact location, here are 9 signs to help you know that you're definitely in the Sunset:

1. What's that in the sky? It's definitely not the sun. If you're shrouded by a heavy blanket of grey fog, you're in the Sunset.

2. Where is everyone? See any crowds? Any lines? No? Then you've wandered so far west, you've reached the Sunset.

3. What's that you hear? Roars of lions and cries of elephants mean you've reached the San Francisco Zoo, and you're definitely in the Sunset.

4. How do you pick your ice cream? If a vintage wooden wheel decides your ice cream flavor, you're at Polly Ann's and you are in the Sunset.

5. How many wetsuits do you see? Are there lots of brave-looking surfers walking through crashing waves? If so, you're at Ocean Beach, which is absolutely in the Sunset.

6. Where is local rock legend Chris Isaak? Is he standing right next to you? Cool! You're in the Sunset.

7. How long does it take you to get an Uber? Over 10 minutes? Over 15 minutes? If the wait for a shared ride feels unreasonably long, then you're probably in the Sunset.

8. Look around? Do you see any building that is over three stories high? Any building at all? Nope, not one? You're in the Sunset.

9. Are you currently eating the most delicious grilled cheese sandwich you've ever had in your life? Are you currently here? If the answer is yes, then lucky you! You're in the Sunset.

