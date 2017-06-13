9 stylish events to check out during San Francisco Design Week

Some of the best designers and innovators in the world are converging in San Francisco this week for the launch of the tenth annual SF Design Week. From June 14-22, hundreds of workshops, panels and exhibitions will focus on diversity in design and the theme "Question Everything." Here are the nine events you definitely shouldn't miss.

SF Design Week Opening Party

Kick off the week with a performance from Butterscotch (America's Got Talent), a showcase from Italian brand Casa Castiglioni and an augmented reality exhibition organized by San Francisco-based LOCZIdesign. June 14, 6:30-9:30pm at Pier 27

Eat Drink and Design

This panel focuses on the relationship between food and interior design. Puccini Group, a local design company who worked on Tratto, will discuss how restaurant environments can augment the dining experience. Local artists Katy Rodden and Amos Goldbaum will also be on hand to answer questions. June 15, 5:30-7:30pm at Tratto

The Next Generation of Cannabis Retail

Learn how the use of innovative branding and design has helped cannabis entrepreneurs move past the stigma of marijuana and become pioneers in the industry. The panel includes Harvest Dispensary CEO Marty Higgins and hmbldt founder Matt Seashols among others, moderated by Christopher Simmons, principal and creative director of MINE. June 15, 10:15-11:15am, Pier 27

Story Boarding with Mark Andrews, Director of Pixar Animations Studios

Pixar's Mark Andrews will unveil all the secrets and hard work behind making, producing and releasing some of your favorite animated movie, with visual aide from real Pixar story boards including The Incredibles, Ratatouille and Cars. June 15, 1-2pm, Pier 27

Be What You Do

Ryen Motzek, co-founder of Atlas Skateboarding and founder of Field, will explore the topic of authenticity and what it means to pursue passion over profit. June 15, 12-1pm at 432 Clay Street

The Future of Making Things Now

Autodesk's Maria Giudice will host this interactive workshop on how to make products that merge good design and technology. June 15, 4-6pm, Autodesk, Pier 9

Innovative Minds Explore Interior Design

Notable San Francisco interior designers Catherine Kwong, Gary Hutton, Jay Jeffers and Eche Martinez will share their creative process and strategic thinking. The panel is moderated by designer and author Diane Dorrans Saeks. June 16, 1-3:30pm, UC Berkeley Extension, 160 Spear St

Astro Studios: Get Sketchy

Design company Astro celebrates local artists with a night of live sketching with well-known Bay Area designers. You can even purchase the new works as they're being created. June 16, 8-11pm, Astro Studios, 348 6th St

Film Screening: Yohji Yamamoto. Dressmaker

An intimate portrait of the life and work of 73-year-old Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto. June 24, 1pm, YBCA Screening Room, 701 Mission St