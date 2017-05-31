A Frida Kahlo festival is coming to San Francisco

In honor of Frida Kahlo's 110th birthday, San Francisco is throwing the influential artist a massive month-long party to celebrate her life and work.

The fifth annual Fiestas Fridas San Francisco, brought to you by Cine + Mas San Francisco, will take place this summer—July 6-9 and July 15-16—in the Mission offering exhibits and events centered around Frida Kahlo and fan art. Of course, San Franciscans should also take this opportunity to channel their inner Kahlo with colorful makeup and her signature brow.

“We celebrate her legacy by word, spirit and action as she is the mother of all who choose to 'Carry on and Create!,'" reads the festival’s description on Facebook.

The festival is taking place around San Francisco and proceeds from the event benefits a local filmmakers project for Latino youth. See the full schedule below:

June 26: Puerto Alegre, 3-5pm

The 8th year of Frida-inspired art in this iconic San Francisco restaurant. Curated by Frankie Franco featuring several local artists.

July 6: Alley Cat Books, 6-8pm

FRIDArte exhibit, birthday celebration and 2017 kick off event. Special dedication to FRIDArtist Michael Roman.

July 7: Mission Cultural Center, 6-9pm

The 110th birthday celebration of Frida Kahlo featuring dancing, food, fun and community. Featuring local FRIDArte vendors, food by La Cocina Entrepeneurs.

July 8: Several events

Calle 24 Paseo FRIDArtistico, 11am-5pm

A celebration of Frida and la Calle 24. Several participating vendors, FRIDArte activities, a FRIDAcumentary and other fun to be announced.

Pasion de Frida, Sanchez Contemporary, 5-8pm

The 9th year of the show and the second year at this gallery. Curated by Bird Levy and Maria Sanchez.

Wonderland SF Frida Kahlo Art Show, 6-10pm

Over 80 artist of all ages bringing their best FRIDArte.

July 9: Frida Kahlo HERstory, Mission Cultural Center, 4-6pm

Discover the hidden meanings and secrets Frida made plain in her art work. A multi-media presentation by Gloria Arjona as told through images, Frida's art and live music.

July 15: Frida at ART ATTACK SF, time TBA

Artist reception, music, dancing and drinks featuring local artists, including Maria Motta and her unique take on Frida as Hello Kitty.

July 22: FriDaDa Art Exhibit, DaDa Gallery, 8pm-1am

A FRIDArte exhibit by Nexus Art Reach, the de Young college nights and other local artists. Screening of Frida in the Mirror by Adrian Arias. Featuring salsa, Latin house music and a live performance.

July 23: Frida Spoken Word Open Mic, Alley Cat Books, 3-5pm

The 4th year of Raggedy Andy and her band of poets making the Frida pilgrimage from Santa Cruz. Includes poetry readings and spoken word.

July 30: The SELFrida Challenge, Jessie Square, 3-4pm

A San FranFrida tradition! How many Fridas can take selfies all in one place at the same time? Help break the record of 36 Fridas. Gather in front of the mural at the new site of the Mexican Museum. Be there with flowers in your hair by 3pm to register. Pictures start at 3:30pm. ​