Conservatory of Flowers will light up for Summer of Love

As part of San Francisco's ongoing Summer of Love festivities—celebrating 50 years since hippies took over Haight-Ashbury—the Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park will be lit up like a psychedelic Christmas tree.

Brought to you by Illuminate, the group behind the Bay Lights, and Obscura Digital, the local landmark will serve as the backdrop for a colorful array of scenes inspired by the tropical flowers within the Conservatory and the legacy of San Francisco’s flower children.

“We are bringing that light back to where it all began in Golden Gate Park fifty years later with an electrifying, contemporary tribute,” said Ben Davis, Director of Illuminate.