Conservatory of Flowers will light up for Summer of Love

By Sarah Medina Posted: Tuesday May 16 2017, 12:07pm

Conservatory of Flowers will light up for Summer of Love
Photograph: Courtesy Obscura Digital

As part of San Francisco's ongoing Summer of Love festivities—celebrating 50 years since hippies took over Haight-Ashbury—the Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park will be lit up like a psychedelic Christmas tree. 

Brought to you by Illuminate, the group behind the Bay Lights, and Obscura Digital, the local landmark will serve as the backdrop for a colorful array of scenes inspired by the tropical flowers within the Conservatory and the legacy of San Francisco’s flower children. 

“We are bringing that light back to where it all began in Golden Gate Park fifty years later with an electrifying, contemporary tribute,” said Ben Davis, Director of Illuminate.  

Check it out for yourself starting June 21. Nightly shows will start at sundown and can be seen through October 21.

Staff writer
By Sarah Medina 7 Posts

Sarah is the editor of Time Out San Francisco. She lives in Oakland with her very cute dog, Indiana Jones. Follow their adventures on Instagram @funkycolsmedina

For any feedback or for more information email

