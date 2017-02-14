Read up on San Francisco's newest coffee shops

Caffeine addicts, we bring good news. Following the recent addition of a robot barista to a kiosk at the Metreon, two more hotly-anticipated (human-run) coffee spots are opening in San Francisco.

Equator Coffee and Teas intends to open a third San Francisco location at Fort Mason near the Bay Trail. Founded in Marin County, Equator has two other locations in the city, one in the Warfield Building and the other location on Second Street in SoMa. This upcoming Fort Mason coffee spot, scheduled to open sometime this summer, is part of a major redesign of the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture.

"Equator is going to be a great fit because not only is it a fantastic company, but they really try to fit into the fabric of the community," Nick Kinsey, director of external affairs at FMCAC told the Chronicle's Inside Scoop.

Meanwhile, Verve Coffee finally opened this week on the corner of Church and Market Streets after a long vacancy in the former Veo Optics space. Verve is a Santa Cruz-based company with coffee shops in Santa Cruz, Los Angeles and Japan. This new Castro location is their first in San Francisco.

"Considering we almost opened Verve in San Francisco to begin with, this project is one that we have been anticipating for quite some time. We couldn't be more excited to finally have the opportunity to serve the SF community firsthand," explained Verve co-founder Colby Barr in a press release.

The San Francisco location of Verve Coffee will be offering breakfast, brunch, and lunch in addition to their fancy caffeinated options. We're especially psyched to check out the new spots thoughtfully-designed interior by LA-based firm, Design, Bitches and inspired by the Bay Area's coast and city sidewalks.

This influx of espresso is great inspiration for giving the old K-cup machine a well-earned break and testing out San Francisco's newest cups of joe.

