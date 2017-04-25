SF JAZZ revamped its cocktail bar into a very hip lounge

Hayes Valley's SF JAZZ Center hasn't been able to lock down a successful cocktail bar and restaurant component to its space - unit now? Developer Hanson Li has transformed the space formerly occupied by the struggled soul food spot South into B-Side, a laid-back cocktail lounge serving up small plates and smooth jazz.

Li is part of the team that brought the Bay Area Oakland's Locol and the wildly popular Petit Crenn. His inspiration for B-Side comes from a desire to fulfill patrons' preference for simplicity and from the late-night, old-school jazz lounges. Think tons of massive, well-worn leather couches and walls covered with jazz records, simple cocktails and small plates of fried chicken sandwiches and burgers - that's B-Side.

"It's part of the evolution of the dining world. There seems to be a move toward things that are little easier, less complicated," Li told The Chronicle. "Places that were charging upwards of $24 for entrees all died and went away. Complicated food at that level just didn't work."

Chef Chris D’Andrea heads up the kitchen that will offer a few larger plates to compliment the menu of bar bites. And then, of course, there'll be jazz. "We're going to be working a lot with the local artists. We'll be inviting them in for listening parties. And we'll be encouraging them to leave their music or even give us a playlists of what they want to hear when they come," said Li.

Serious jazz, leather couches, and fried chicken sandos? Count us in, daddy-o.

B-Side is open for business at 205 Franklin Street on Wednesday through Sunday with food served from 5:30 to 10:30pm.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.