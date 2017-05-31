  • Blog
SoulCycle hosts their first warehouse sale in San Francisco

By Sarah Medina Posted: Wednesday May 31 2017, 10:24pm

Photograph: Yelp/Laura H

Attention all spin and fitness enthusiasts: From Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11 SoulCycle is hosting their first ever warehouse sale in San Francisco. Ready your wallets for this epic sale. 

For one weekend only, SoulCycle riders and athleisure fans can purchase Soul gear for up to 40 percent off including leggings, tanks, t-shirts, bras, sweatpants and accessories. This event is not just for the ladies, mens and children's gear will also be majorly discounted. 

Check it out next week at the Westfield San Francisco Centre on level three (between Victoria's Secret and Steve Madden). Hours are: Thursday, June 8, 10am-8pm; Friday, June 9, 10am-7:30pm; Saturday, June 10, 10am-7pm and Sunday, June 11, 11am-6pm.

Staff writer
By Sarah Medina 15 Posts

Sarah is the editor of Time Out San Francisco. She lives in Oakland with her very cute dog, Indiana Jones. Follow their adventures on Instagram @funkycolsmedina

For any feedback or for more information email

