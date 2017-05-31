SoulCycle hosts their first warehouse sale in San Francisco

Attention all spin and fitness enthusiasts: From Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11 SoulCycle is hosting their first ever warehouse sale in San Francisco. Ready your wallets for this epic sale.

For one weekend only, SoulCycle riders and athleisure fans can purchase Soul gear for up to 40 percent off including leggings, tanks, t-shirts, bras, sweatpants and accessories. This event is not just for the ladies, mens and children's gear will also be majorly discounted.

Check it out next week at the Westfield San Francisco Centre on level three (between Victoria's Secret and Steve Madden). Hours are: Thursday, June 8, 10am-8pm; Friday, June 9, 10am-7:30pm; Saturday, June 10, 10am-7pm and Sunday, June 11, 11am-6pm.