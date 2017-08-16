Top Chef alum Preeti Mistry reveals her favorite restaurants in the East Bay

While you might recognize Preeti Mistry from TV (Top Chef, Parts Unknown), it’s her down-to-earth personality and Indian home cooking that have made her a local power player with two restaurants in the East Bay: Juhu Beach Club and Navi Kitchen, which opened earlier this year. Here’s where Mistry plots her next moves (when she’s not devouring her own Indian-Neapolitan pizzas).

Secret garden, secret menu. A post shared by Penrose (@penroseoakland) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

Brunch battle

“I recently switched my allegiance from Boot and Shoe Service to Penrose (3311 Grand Ave, Oakland) for brunch. I love the steak and eggs with some great veggies from the live fire grill.”



Orange stir fried beef Great China, Berkeley A post shared by @norcalnomz on Apr 28, 2015 at 2:32pm PDT

Dim sum dinner

“For Chinese food, I go to Great China (2190 Bancroft Way, Berkeley) and order the pork dumplings.”

As we develop more relationships with local businesses, we've discovered hidden gems like Stay Gold Deli in Oakland! This local deli is also a grocer/market/coffee shop/arcade & beer garden! Join us this Saturday for a tap takeover & delicious food pairing with our friends at Stay Gold! A post shared by Gilman Brewing Company (@gilmanbrewing) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Sandwich spot

“Stay Gold Deli (2635 San Pablo Ave, Oakland) is one of my favorites for the laid-back vibe and the brisket sandwich with pimento cheese.”

Back in the saddle again! First shift at the lodge. 4pm-8pm. A post shared by Christopher Friend (@pabstpapa) on Feb 7, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

Perfect pairing

“The Lodge (3758 Piedmont, Oakland) makes the perfect Negroni. And it serves Tater Tots with nacho cheese!”