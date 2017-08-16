Top Chef alum Preeti Mistry reveals her favorite restaurants in the East Bay

While you might recognize Preeti Mistry from TV (Top Chef, Parts Unknown), it’s her down-to-earth personality and Indian home cooking that have made her a local power player with two restaurants in the East Bay: Juhu Beach Club and Navi Kitchen, which opened earlier this year. Here’s where Mistry plots her next moves (when she’s not devouring her own Indian-Neapolitan pizzas).
Brunch battle
“I recently switched my allegiance from Boot and Shoe Service to Penrose (3311 Grand Ave, Oakland) for brunch. I love the steak and eggs with some great veggies from the live fire grill.”
Dim sum dinner
“For Chinese food, I go to Great China (2190 Bancroft Way, Berkeley) and order the pork dumplings.”
Sandwich spot
“Stay Gold Deli (2635 San Pablo Ave, Oakland) is one of my favorites for the laid-back vibe and the brisket sandwich with pimento cheese.”
Perfect pairing
“The Lodge (3758 Piedmont, Oakland) makes the perfect Negroni. And it serves Tater Tots with nacho cheese!”
