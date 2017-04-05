Hot new openings in Tokyo this April

Looking to stay on the cutting edge of food, drink and shopping trends in Tokyo? Sure, keeping track of all the new restaurants, bars, shops and stands opening across the city every month can feel exhausting and almost hopeless – but that's where we come in. Sparing you the trouble of wading through long lists of shiny promotional pics and hollow praise, we've again compiled a handy list of the top five spots to start business this month. Check out our editorial team's picks below, and make sure to leave a comment if you think we missed something.

Many Kichijoji film buffs are still reeling from the 2014 closing of Baus Theater, the neighbourhood's finest independent cinema, so expectations are high for this new entrant that's set to start business on April 15. Operated by film company Kokoro o Ugokasu Eigasha Maru, Cocomaru will be a cinema-meets-café complex set across three storeys. On the ground floor you'll find a regular movie theatre with seats for 70, while the space upstairs will allow you to enjoy films and gigs over tipples. Read more

Conjured up by the team behind the ubiquitous Wired Café chain, this hotel sits just off Asakusa's Hisago-dori. On the first floor you'll find Zakbaran, a café-bar that non-hotel guests are welcome to use too. Sweets and snacks made from soy milk and tofu decorate the menu, alongside a strictly curated sake lineup. There are also 'snack nights' – think more Japanese 'snack bars' than nibbly bits. Rooms range from bright singles and doubles to a luxurious penthouse, and cater to a range of travellers. Read more

Touted as the largest commercial complex in all of Ginza, this humongous structure is set to open on the Chuo-dori lot last occupied by the Matsuzakaya department store. The concept for Ginza Six is 'world-class', meaning a rather upscale version of, well, everything. Facing the area's central drag on the ground level will be high-flying international brands like Céline, Dior and Fendi, while the more artistically inclined will surely appreciate the inclusion of Tsutaya Books. Read more

Known in Sydney as a bastion of natural wine, Italian diner Fratelli Paradiso also has the reputation of creating stellar wine pairings. Their inaugural Tokyo outlet is set to be split into a wine bar area and a sit-down dining zone, with the latter offering food that puts the produce front and centre – and, of course, plenty of bio-wine to go with the goodness. Read more

Yes, those lava lamp-esque cups pictured above actually contain a drinkable substance and, contrary to appearances, are not laced with all kinds of chemicals. All the rage in Taiwan, these drinks are a form of butterfly pea tea, steeped from the plant of the same name, renowned for its blue colour. Said tea is supposed to have anti-aging properties, making it very popular as a beauty drink. At Zen, set to open in Harajuku later this month, the butterfly pea tea comes in five technicoloured but additive-free flavours. Read more

