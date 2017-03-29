Open Tokyo – get your hands on our extra-colourful spring issue

Art direction: Steve Nakamura

Sure, Tokyo is pretty damn great as it is, but how can our city become even more amazing for all residents and visitors alike? Most of you would probably agree if we were to claim that accessibility and openness is one area with room for improvement.

Determined to unlock Tokyo for absolutely everyone, we’ve taken up the task of creating a truly inclusive guide to the capital. That's right: 'Open Tokyo' is the theme of our spring issue, on shelf from March 30. Pick up your free copy and see the city from a different perspective, including everything from where to view art in a wheelchair to our picks of the capital's best halal restaurants.

And there's more: we also point you to the top picnic spots in town, offer a guide to kimono shopping, highlight some of the hottest new anime films right now and take you on a tour of sake breweries in Kansai. Don't miss out – get your mag at any of our distribution points in the city or have it sent straight to your door by placing an order here.

Release details:

Title: Time Out Tokyo Magazine no. 14

Publication frequency: Four times per year (next issue: June 2017)

Format: 297 mm x 225 mm (slightly larger than A4), 76 pages

Price: Free

Copies: 80,000

Distribution points

Distributed at various locations nationwide. Please note that copies of the magazine may be limited at each distribution point.

