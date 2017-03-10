Our Ikebukuro guide just got an update

Spring is approaching and 55 things to do in Ikebukuro, our guide to the neighbourhood now known as 'Akihabara for ladies' (or, well, 'the gateway to Saitama') has been updated with an ample selection of new things to do. The old version had apparently ran out of the stock anyway, so it was about time this most seasonally pink member of our guide map series had a facelift.

In addition to quite a few fresh snippets of info, we've added five completely new things to do to go with the previous 50. These include stopping for a picnic at the recently renovated Minami-Ikebukuro Park, singing your favourite anime songs at the Colorful bar, and wolfing down jumbo gyoza at Kairaku.

As always, the guide is available for free at our usual distribution points across the city, from the Shibuya Station Tourist Information Centre to bars, shops and major hotels, while you can of course also pick up your copy at our very own Time Out Café & Diner in Ebisu, or order directly from our Map Store (subject to availability).