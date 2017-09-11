Our new guide map series kicks off with an in-depth look at Roppongi Hills

Change comes to all things – including the long-running Time Out Tokyo guide map series, which now covers around a dozen Tokyo neighbourhoods along with cities as far afield as Sapporo and Fukuoka. The first spot to grace our new format is none other than shopping-eating-art-anything-goes-hub Roppongi Hills.

Now available for your browsing pleasure is 30 things to do in Roppongi Hills, a handy booklet packed with all sorts of tips, including seasonal event listings, a guide to public art in the area and a list of Instagram-friendly photo spots, plus our top 30 suggestions for spending time in the heart of Roppongi.

Our picks range from unmissable restaurants and shops offering great value to the cinema and art museums inside this massive complex, which has managed to keep up with the times and trends ever since opening with great fanfare back in 2003.

30 things to do in Roppongi Hills is available now at the visitor information centres inside Roppongi Hills as well as at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo hotel. Make sure to pick up your free copy next time you're in the area.