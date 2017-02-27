Take a look at the latest additions over at Tokyo Talk

In collaboration with Tokyo Metropolitan Government

An ongoing video project documenting daily life in the capital and shining a spotlight on interesting spots all across town, Tokyo Talk returned for its second run in autumn 2016, and is now entering its fourth 'season' with a whole bunch of new city stories. Featuring an international group of Tokyoites banging the drum for their favourite places in the city, these clips take you on a tour of familiar Tokyo neighbourhoods as seen through the eyes of locals.

Head over to the site and hear one resident talk about her love for the flower shops in her neighbourhood, another Tokyoite discuss the reasons behind everyday politeness in the city, and yet another explain how Tokyo actually is a far more child-friendly environment than some might think. In total, the site currently lists over 60 quick clips, with plenty more to come over the month ahead. Watch them all and see if your treasured city spot has been featured already.

