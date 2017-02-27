  • Blog
Take a look at the latest additions over at Tokyo Talk

By Time Out Tokyo Editors Posted: Monday February 27 2017

In collaboration with Tokyo Metropolitan Government

An ongoing video project documenting daily life in the capital and shining a spotlight on interesting spots all across town, Tokyo Talk returned for its second run in autumn 2016, and is now entering its fourth 'season' with a whole bunch of new city stories. Featuring an international group of Tokyoites banging the drum for their favourite places in the city, these clips take you on a tour of familiar Tokyo neighbourhoods as seen through the eyes of locals.

 

Head over to the site and hear one resident talk about her love for the flower shops in her neighbourhood, another Tokyoite discuss the reasons behind everyday politeness in the city, and yet another explain how Tokyo actually is a far more child-friendly environment than some might think. In total, the site currently lists over 60 quick clips, with plenty more to come over the month ahead. Watch them all and see if your treasured city spot has been featured already.

Check out Tokyo Talk now 

Staff writer
By Time Out Tokyo Editors

The latest from the Time Out Tokyo editorial team – everything Tokyo, from city life to cat pics.

For any feedback or for more information email

